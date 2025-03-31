News
Public Safety

CHP Seeking Witnesses to Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Montecito

Circumstances Surrounding December Collision on Highway 101 Remain Unknown

Mon Mar 31, 2025 | 1:34pm
Joshua Michael Fernandez | Credit: GoFundMe

Authorities are searching for witnesses to a fatal motorcycle crash on southbound Highway 101 that occurred on December 6. Joshua Michael Fernandez, a 32-year-old Ventura resident previously from Inglewood, was riding his Suzuki motorcycle just north of San Ysidro Road around 9:45 p.m. when he collided with a truck-tractor, according to a California Highway Patrol (CHP) press release. Fernandez was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by his sister, Fernandez was returning home from a company holiday party that Friday. He is survived by a 10-year-old daughter.

The weather at the time was “clear, cool, and dry with moderate traffic,” and the circumstances surrounding the crash remain unknown. CHP is still investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer Ball with CHP at (805) 770-4800. 

Tue Apr 01, 2025 | 01:33am
