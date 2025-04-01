News
Public Safety

Body of ‘John Doe’ Found Near Hope Ranch Remains Unidentified

Individual Was Found Last Week in Tent Near Railroad Tracks

Tue Apr 01, 2025 | 4:57pm
The Santa Barbara County coroner's office | Credit: Paul Wellman (File)

The body of a “John Doe” remains unidentified a week after being found near Hope Ranch along the railroad tracks at Calle de los Amigos and Modoc Road.

The individual was found on March 26 in a tent, where the severity of decomposition and lack of identification made his identity difficult to ascertain, said Sergeant Bryan Kerr, spokesperson for Santa Barbara Police. No “signs of foul play” or “suspicious circumstances” were found that were attributable to his death.

The body was taken to the Sheriff-Coroner Bureau, which has not yet been able to identify the decedent, said Sheriff’s Spokesperson Raquel Zick.

Wed Apr 02, 2025 | 00:41am
