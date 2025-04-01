Body of ‘John Doe’ Found Near Hope Ranch Remains Unidentified

The body of a “John Doe” remains unidentified a week after being found near Hope Ranch along the railroad tracks at Calle de los Amigos and Modoc Road.

The individual was found on March 26 in a tent, where the severity of decomposition and lack of identification made his identity difficult to ascertain, said Sergeant Bryan Kerr, spokesperson for Santa Barbara Police. No “signs of foul play” or “suspicious circumstances” were found that were attributable to his death.

The body was taken to the Sheriff-Coroner Bureau, which has not yet been able to identify the decedent, said Sheriff’s Spokesperson Raquel Zick.