Natalia Treviño Is New Spirit of Fiesta and Victoria Plascencia Is the 2025 Junior Spirit

Though a sold-out Lobero Theatre with 600 attendees is more than enough to make one feel small, the final audition for the selection of the Spirit and Junior Spirit for the annual Fiesta is an intimate ceremony, but a very big deal for all involved.

On Sunday afternoon, 10 Junior Contestants and 10 Spirit Contestants took the stage for a final ceremonial audition. Though the Fiesta celebrations began in 1924, the tradition of having Spirits began in 1949, and Junior Spirits in 1965. Both Spirits serve as a visual representation and as ambassadors of the Santa Barbara community, participating in celebratory events leading up to and including the annual Old Spanish Days, which will be held from July 30 to August 3 this year.

The auditions began with a recognition of past Spirits and Junior Spirits, 21 of whom were in attendance and received big cheers from the crowd.

Old Spanish Days board members David Bolton and Denise Sanford emceed the show and introduced each of the finalists. “This audience is packed. This happens year after year,” said Bolton.

“The talent of these dancers is off the charts,” said Sanford. “I do not envy the job of the judges.”

The finalists flowed onto the stage, carefully coordinated in striking colors from their shoes to their earrings, elegantly waving fans, shawls, and hats. The advisory to refrain from cheering until after each performance was thrown out the window, as every single dancer was met with love from the audience, with each of their names supportively chanted by the crowd.

“To arrive on this stage requires immense discipline and practice that these dancers shared,” said Brian Schwabecher, 2024 El Presidente, admiring the effort of the dancers.

As the judges met to decide the winners after the performances, the 2024 Spirit and Junior Spirit — Georgey Taupin and Aleenah Soriano, respectively — provided tearful speeches and farewell dances in traditional long white dresses.

“This day was even more magical than I could have ever imagined,” cried Soriano. As Taupin and Soriano expressed the immense gratitude for their parents, their families cheered from the crowd yelling back, “We love you!” The many other names they also thanked called out for support from the audience, emphasizing the immense family that follows and supports the dancers through their journeys. Fiesta definitely takes a village to pull off year after year.

The 2025 Junior Spirit Victoria Plascencia, left, and Spirit of Fiesta Natalia Treviño | Photo: Alejandro Navarro

Both 2024 Spirits ended their speeches thanking Fritz Olenberger, the 2025 El Presidente, and his wife Gretchen Olenberger for their efforts in supporting the dancers. Taupin proposed a slogan for the 2025 Fiesta: “Capture the spirit. Fritz and Gretchen Olenberger put the Olé in Fiesta.”

Fritz Olenberger then crowned the 2025 Junior Spirit, Victoria Plascencia, with Runner-Up Kaili Kauka. Kauka took the stage in a hot pink dress waving a blue shawl alongside Plascencia, who glided onto the stage with a pink fan in a pink-and-green dress. “I want to share my passion with flamenco to inspire others like they’ve inspired me. Never give up on your dreams,” said Plascencia.

Then Natalia Treviño was crowned as the 2025 Spirit of Fiesta, with Runner-Up Chloe Kossen. Kossen performed in a long red-and-white dress, with matching shoes of the same color, and a red shawl. For the grand finale, Treviño danced with a lighter salmon-colored shawl, and a long white dress decorated with roses. “I want to represent the beautiful city of Santa Barbara. I’m so excited to bring positivity and to represent my beautiful community,” said Treviño.

The 2024 Spirits then presented their official sashes and bouquets of flowers to their successors.

“This is my first time attending and it will not be the last,” said Laurie Bentson, board member of the Lobero Theatre who observed from the crowd.

Other residents enjoying the show, like Steve Hepp and Kelly Hall, have been coming to these performances since the 1980s. “That was just so joyful with the families of all the contestants cheering. You feel like you’re a part of choosing the winners,” said Hall. “But I sure am glad I don’t have to make that choice.”

After the performances, all of the dancers were met outside of the theater with cheering and bouquets, where families took photos, cried, and hugged in large circles.