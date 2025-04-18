All Hands On Deck for the Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival

Our planet needs our support now more than ever, and now in its 55th year in the birthplace of the environmental movement, the Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival comes to Alameda Park April 26-27.

The two-day festival — which is, as always, free to attend — anticipates all of the fun of past years. Highlights of this year’s event include the green car show featuring free “Ride & Drive” experiences, more than 200 eco-friendly exhibitors, a beer and wine garden, kids’ zone, two full days of live music, a plant-forward food court, and so much more, including a booth for the Santa Barbara Independent, where we hope you’ll stop by and say hi.

Among the music and entertainment highlights on the mainstage is the Saturday homegrown band trifecta of Spencer the Gardener at 4 p.m., False Puppet at 5:20 p.m., and the Doublewide Kings at 6:40 p.m. Headliners on Sunday include The Caverns at 2 p.m. and No Simple Highway at 5:50 p.m., among many others. There’s also a second climate action stage with entertainment and informative activism panels all weekend long.

Artist Pali X Mano at Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival 2024 | Photo: Maxx Hennard

In addition, there is a full line-up of kids’ activities and entertainment both days, as well as a kids’ corner with family-friendly exhibitors including Santa Barbara Face Painting and activities from MOXI, the Sea Center, and the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

“As we prepare for the 2025 Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival, we are reminded of Santa Barbara’s deep-rooted legacy as a pioneer in the environmental movement,” stated Kathi King, Community Environmental Council’s director of climate education and leadership. “This is not only a point of pride for our community but a constant reminder of the responsibility we carry in leading environmental stewardship and advocacy. The Community Environmental Council (CEC) is honored to continue this tradition, engaging with our community and beyond to foster a deeper connection with our environment and drive meaningful action towards a sustainable future.”

With a theme of “Our Power, Our Planet” — in alignment with the Earth Day Network’s global theme for this all hands on deck year — this year’s festival, presented by the nonprofit CEC in partnership with CarpEvents, honors environmental heroes Dr. Leah Stokes and the late Charlie Eckberg.

Dr. Leah Stokes | Photo: Lucy Lu

Charlie Eckberg holding the Earth Day globe in 1990 | Photo: Courtesy

Stokes will receive the 2025 Santa Barbara Earth Day Environmental Hero Award. She is a professor at UCSB focused on energy, climate, and environmental politics. An author of several books, Stokes was named an advocate on TIME100 Next, and as one of Business Insider’s top 30 global leaders working toward climate solutions. She is also an author of the Inflation Reduction Act, widely recognized as the most influential piece of climate legislation ever enacted.

This year also marks the inaugural Earth Day Environmental Hero Pioneer Award recipient being presented to Eckberg, who helped bring the Earth Day Festival back to Santa Barbara in the early 90s and was an influential environmentalist throughout his life.

The Environmental Hero Awards ceremony will take place on Saturday, April 26 at noon on the Main Stage in Alameda Park, and Stokes will be on stage to accept the award, along with members of Eckberg’s family. KEYT anchor Tracy Lehr will serve as emcee.

Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival takes place at Alameda Park, 1400 Santa Barbara Street, April 26-27. Saturday hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday’s festival is from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information and a complete schedule see sbearthday.org.