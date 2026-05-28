In Santa Barbara, we take food seriously. Farmers’ markets are offered every day of the week, and you might catch the chef from Convivo, Aperitivo, or Barbareño hauling a little wagon back to their kitchens to make the magic we are lucky enough to experience on our plates. For better or for worse, we’re spoiled by a wealth of excellent restaurants and garden-fresh produce, which have sharpened our palates. Thankfully, for the sake of our wallets, many Santa Barbarans are also avid cooks. As any home chef knows, the key to a great meal is great ingredients. The rise of a variety of gourmet grocery stores slinging sought-after ingredients are sure to take your homemade creations to restaurant level status, or at least send you off with a perfectly prepared meal to-go. In addition to Bodega Flower Girl, the lovely plant-based spot Matt Kettmann recently covered, below are a selection of local stars on the grocery scene.

Coyote’s Market

“Everything on our shelves is here because we strongly believe in the producer, the sourcing, and the story,” said Caroline Hernandez, who owns Carpinteria’s new gem, Coyote’s Market, with her husband, Peter. Caroline honed her cooking chops in the foodie-mecca of San Francisco at the award-winning Fogcutter Catering and then branched into producing spectacular culinary events around the world at Outstanding in the Field. Peter and his family own Central Coast–based Hernandez Family Ranch, which specializes in regenerative agriculture. The common denominator between these two culinarians: a love for their Carpinteria roots, with a focus on thoughtful sourcing and stewardship of the land.

It’s no surprise that the butcher counter featuring regenerative beef and sustainable, wild-caught West Coast seafood is the heartbeat of this market. “We work directly with ranchers we know personally, including our own family’s operation on the Central Coast, so we can actually tell you how the animal was raised, what it ate, and who brought it in,” Caroline said.

[Click to zoom] Coyote’s Market | Photo: Courtesy

For the Hernandezes, good food and community go hand in hand. Ask about any of their delightful pantry items from Carp-based Pasta Santina to brown butter chocolate-chip cookies from Big Cheeks Bakery, and Caroline will have a story to share about their passionate maker or their friendship. While there are plenty of high-quality meats, cheeses, and sauces to create your dream meal at home, for those busy days when you want an easy dinner or lunch that’s far from traditional “fast food,” try an item from their tantalizing prepared foods lineup. The couple works closely with Chef Ryan Lake to develop incredible sandwiches, salads, lasagnas, hummuses, and more.

“A lot of what ends up in the case starts as something we wanted to eat ourselves,” Caroline explained of their creative offerings, which are seasonally inspired and taste just as she described. The experience feels similar to a lunch your best friend is currently obsessed with and just had to make just for you; love is present in every bite. Their bright and tender chicken pesto sandwich on salty, fluffy-as-a-cloud Rosie Bakes Bread focaccia will have you checking back daily for their latest creation. With special events like Urchin Sourdough bagel pick-up parties and Tri-Tip Saturdays featuring their excellent local beverage selection and tri-tip smoked on their back patio, Coyote’s might just become a second home. “We love food and want to share what we think are exceptional products from around California with our community.” For Coyote’s Market, it’s as simple and as delicious as that.

Coyote’s Market, 4945-A Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria; (805) 881-3369; coyotesmarket.com



Olio Bottega

Testa di Rapa sandwich at Olio Bottega | Photo: Courtesy



For those searching for a leisurely lasagna lunch and a spritz on a sunny patio, imported pasta and pesto for their dinner, or a tasty sandwich to-go, search no further than the Victoria Street charmer Olio Bottega. Opened as part of the Olio empire, which includes Olio Pizzeria and the white-tablecloth Olio e Limone, Sicilian chef Alberto Morello and his wife, Elaine, partners in business and in life, opened Olio Bottega in 2020.

The bustling, dimly lit, heavily stocked, and garlic-wafting shop reminded me of the little bodegas I’d pop into for a panino at lunch when I studied abroad in Siena. I was always blown away at how delicious these minimalist creations could be, and Olio Bottega carries on the tradition of highlighting just a few ingredients, done right. Almost all of their grocery items are imported from Italy, and their warm server Silvio even hails from Italy too. The house-made focaccia sandwiches say it all when it comes to authenticity — never overdone, just quality food. My favorite is the Testa di Rapa, a hearty focaccia sandwich featuring a chicken cutlet, garlic-sautéed broccoli rabe, and provolone cheese. It’s best followed by a little European siesta, so make sure your afternoon to-do list is light.

Olio Bottega, 11 W. Victoria St., Ste. 18; (805) 899-2699; oliobottega.com

The Eddy

The Eddy | Photo: Courtesy

The Eddy | Photo: Courtesy



For a bright taste of all things modern, fun, and deliciously Santa Barbara, head to the immaculately kept shop on the corner of De la Guerra and Santa Barbara streets, The Eddy.

“Corner stores have always been informal gathering spots, places where neighbors connect, share information, and feel a sense of belonging. That idea shaped what we’re building,” Alex Suhadolnik, who founded the store with Jen Steinwurtzel, said of their philosophy. It’s the perfect spot to grab everything from Flamin’ Hot Cheetos to creamy French butter, or a ham and butter sandwich prepared by local Deux Bakery. The shop carries a lovely selection of Central Coast wines to bring to your next dinner party, such as the husband-and-wife-run Matilija Wines’ crisp albariño. From fresh produce from Tutti Frutti Farms, gorgeous Riviera Bread sourdough or Oat Bakery loaves, or just an ice cream for your child who’s done a bit too much walking, there’s something for everyone at The Eddy.

“We’re a neighborhood corner store that leans gourmet, with a strong community bent. Perhaps The Eddy is an amalgamation of all the great grocers and markets in the area, inspired by Tri-County Produce, the Farmers’ Market, the former Metropolis Market, and the many great, longstanding corner stores throughout the city,” Suhadolnik said. The shop frequently hosts fun pop-ups to highlight new producers and serve as a space for connection over a topic every Santa Barbaran loves to discuss — food.

The Eddy, 137 E. De la Guerra St., shoptheeddy.com



Tino’s

“We’re one of the longest-running businesses in S.B.; let alone sandwich shops,” Dino Morinini, who co-owns the family-run Italian sub/grocery shop Tino’s, said of their shop’s epic history. Valentino “Tino” Ziliotto became owner of the Italian grocery and bakery in 1946, and before he died in January 2014 at 86 years old, he encouraged his extended family to reopen the deli on Carrillo Street carrying not only his name but his cult-favorite subs.

Just say the words “Super Deluxe,” and Santa Barbarans will start fantasizing about the classic combination of salame, coppa, American and Swiss cheeses, galantina, mortadella, and salame cotto wrapped up in a white sub roll with lettuce, tomato, pepperoncini, and their addictive oil and vinegar blend. “We’re fortunate to have so many good customers who continue to come back,” Morinini said. With imported items such as Italian prosciutto, sauces, and other hard-to-find goodies, Tino’s will have you ready for your next dinner party or at least your next beach picnic. For Dino, the proof of their product is in the loyalty of their clientele. “We’re fortunate to have so many good customers who continue to come back,” Morinini said. This friendly spot has stood the test of time and will certainly pass the test of your tastebuds.

Tino’s Italian Grocery, 210 W Carrillo St.; (805) 966-6041; tinositaliangrocery.com