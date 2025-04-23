Frank Reynoso: 50 Years with the Metropolitan Transit District

If the human body required a battery change every day, it would seem that Frank Reynoso, who has been driving buses for Santa Barbara’s bus service for the last half-century, would have an unlimited supply. Having driven 1.2 million transit miles during his career, Reynoso was honored last month for his 50-year career with S.B. Metropolitan Transit District, or MTD.

Reynoso said he’d loved bus driving from the first day. Though he described his job as simply loading people, unloading people, and collecting the fare, Reynoso took pride in his interactions with others. “To me, if you’re not a people person, you don’t belong driving a bus. You have to be able to simply respond to everybody,” said Reynoso. “This was a unique situation where I found something I enjoyed.”

“For him, it’s like breathing air,” said Hillary Blackerby, marketing manager for MTD.

Before driving buses, Reynoso grew orchids in Montecito, then was hired in the late 1960s as a produce truck driver for the grocery store Jordano’s, working 10- to 15-hour days. He got a tip from a local mechanic that there were openings to drive for MTD. Reynoso started working for MTD as a bus driver when he was 27 in 1975 after finishing five years with Jordano’s.

Back in 1974, when the transit center was first built, MTD only had 12 buses. After the Transportation Development act of 1971, there was a boom in public transportation employment and funding, said Blackberby. MTD now has more than 100 buses and many more employees.

Based on seniority, Reynoso gets the number one pick for his set of routes. Reynoso now drives lines 5 and 14, which are the Mesa/La Cumbre and Montecito routes respectively. “There are not a lot of stops. It’s busy enough but still a simple ride,” said Reynoso.

Reynoso reflected on how things have changed over the past 50 years. The Transit Center has grown in size, and he saw more homeless people than in the past. “Many are very nice people, but some need help,” said Reynoso. “The way you approach and answer questions is a big thing.”

People were also a bit more personal on the bus in the past, according to Reynoso. Today, he has noticed that more people seem to be in a hurry. “You have to change with the times. You can’t stay still, or you don’t belong here,” said Reynoso. “You have to grow with it.

“Every day is an adventure. 99.99 percent of people who ride the bus are sweet people, but some people are upset,” said Reynoso. “We’re not perfect, and the next day, they’re usually fine.”

Reynoso graduated from Santa Barbara High School early, a student always preparing for college in his choice of classes. “To me, 50 years is nothing — it feels like yesterday. My friends asked me if I ever felt I missed out,” said Reynoso. “But if you’re happy and simple, time just flies. I was one of those lucky individuals.”

Around town, people will sometimes recognize Reynoso as their driver. “It makes me feel good that people remember me. I must’ve done something right,” said Reynoso.

Honored alongside Reynoso for their years of service were Carl Flores and Jack Graham, who were both first hired as Bus Operators. Flores is now an operations supervisor, and Graham is a customer service rep at the Transit Center on Chapala Street.

As to the secret of driving a bus for 50 years, “I just enjoy the day. That’s my nature. I’ve always been a happy person who keeps away from stress,” said Reynoso. “It’s part of driving and enjoying every minute of it. What you give is what you’re gonna receive. I’d give MTD an A+. Everyone here has been good to me and it’s wonderful.”