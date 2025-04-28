Los Padres ForestWatch Hosts Wilderness Table

Nonprofits everywhere are trying to connect with their supporters in new ways, and that goal is especially challenging in a place like Santa Barbara, where it can seem like there’s a fundraiser every day of the week. After years of throwing traditional galas — you may remember the Ojai and Santa Barbara Wild! events — the team at Los Padres ForestWatch (LPFW) is pursuing a more focused strategy by hosting the inaugural “Wilderness Table” dinner on Sunday, May 4 at Groundstar Vineyard in the Sta. Rita Hills.

“We decided to pivot to smaller, more intimate, and hopefully, more meaningful events where our donors can connect not only with the environment (the dinner will be held in a beautiful outdoor setting), but also with our staff in a direct and engaging way,” said LPFW’s executive director Jeff Kuyper, whose organization advocates for the protection of wild spaces across the Los Padres National Forest and Carrizo Plain National Monument. “They will have the opportunity to learn about the regenerative practices in place at the vineyard and the thought and care that goes into the sourcing of food. It’s not just a dinner party, but an experience that encompasses our partners’ and guests’ desire to care for our environment in a joyful and ever-evolving way.”

The event will begin with cocktails from the nearby Rock 12 Distillery, and culminate in a dinner by Chef Jake O. Francis, who sources from farmers and ranchers around the Central Coast. In between, the recently renamed Groundstar Vineyard — which for decades was known as Ampelos Vineyard — will be the star of the show, as owners Chiara Shannon and Joe Brent will lead a tour of their biodynamically and organically farmed property, which is moving toward regenerative.

“Groundstar Vineyard is named for an endemic wildflower once thought extinct and recently rediscovered, symbolizing the values of resilience and stewardship at the core of our mission,” Shannon said. “This event reflects everything we stand for: celebrating local food and wine, building community, and embracing our collective responsibility to care for and preserve our natural heritage for generations to come.”

She’s excited to pour some wines that align with their missions as well, including the Condor Red, a syrah-led blend that Solminer Winery crafted in tribute to LPFW. The event will also debut Native Bloom Winery’s carbonic grenache, which will be the first wine to mention Groundstar Vineyard on its label.

“Walking the vineyard together, then gathering to enjoy a meal overlooking the very land where these grapes were grown,” said Shannon, “that’s the true essence of connection.”

The food shares that spirit as well. “Focusing on the wonderful local and sustainable food and wine scene fits smoothly within our wish to remain environmentally sensitive and leave less of a footprint, inspiring others to do the same,” said Kuyper.

The event’s $500 ticket price will go straight to supporting LPFW’s work, which includes conserving habitat, preventing commercial logging, protecting watersheds, and empowering the next generation of environmental advocates.

“Our public lands are facing threats like never before,” said Kuyper. “It’s a chance to bring together those of us who care deeply about the fate of our region’s public lands and want to do something about it. This is an opportunity to build a sense of unity with those who are working on the front lines of our region’s top conservation battles, and to celebrate all the wonders of nature found in our local backcountry.”

See lpfw.org and click here for full details and tickets.