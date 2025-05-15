Santa Barbara’s Dwight Murphy Park to Begin Two-Year Renovation

Santa Barbara’s Dwight Murphy Park — a century-old 10-acre park nestled between the shoreline and the city zoo — has been a longtime home of youth sports and Sunday soccer leagues, though for years it has been in dire need of a makeover. Its uneven grass, unwelcoming public restrooms, and misplaced exercise equipment got plenty of use from locals, but as a whole, city leaders were aware there was much room for improvement at the site.

But soon Dwight Murphy Park will have a new look, with an updated multi-sports field to accommodate youth and adult programming, upgraded restrooms and picnic facilities, an expanded fitness areas, and an innovative first-of-its kind “all-abilities playground” created in partnership with the Gwendolyn Strong Foundation. The large-scale renovation, which has been in the works since 2018 and comes with a price tag of more than $32 million, is set to begin on June 2, closing access to the entire park for at least two years, through spring 2027.

Funding for the project was provided through a joint effort of public and private funds. The Gwendolyn Strong Foundation raised more than $6 million to pay for the construction of the inclusive Gwendolyn’s Playground; Congressmember Salud Carbajal secured $1.5 million in federal Community Project Funding (CPF); the City of Santa Barbara pitched in $19.5 million through a joint financing initiative that pays for both Dwight Murphy Park and the new downtown Police Station; and billionaire Beanie Babies magnate Ty Warner made a final pledge to contribute $5 million.

“This contribution from Ty Warner is the incredible final note in a long symphony of community support — turning what began as a bold challenge into a dream, and now into reality,” said Victoria Strong, founder of the Gwendolyn Strong Foundation. “His extraordinary generosity is the unifying bridge that links every piece of this park together, making possible a cohesive and fully funded vision that is truly magical.”

The all-inclusive playground will be dedicated to Strong’s late daughter, Gwendolyn, and will feature a multi-story treehouse, hillside slides, musical play elements, inclusive swings, a calming pod, and a “magical central tree.”

“This is more than a renovation — it’s the transformation of a shared space into something truly energized and inclusive,” Warner said. “Whether through play or sport, imagination or movement, we grow by connecting with one another. Gwendolyn’s Playground and the new sports complex will bring together every part of this community — across ages, backgrounds, and abilities. I’m honored to support this vision as part of my continued commitment to Santa Barbara and legacies that matter.”

The other major improvement, the multi-sports field, will expand the range of activities that can be programmed at the park, which has waned in popularity in recent years. The new field will allow for youth and adult soccer, rugby, and lacrosse. There will be added areas for players and spectators, along with a shaded picnic area, new restrooms, more parking, and walking paths with lighting.

Fencing will be installed starting May 30, and work will officially begin on June 2. The city contracted California-based Ohno Construction, which has completed award-winning parks, athletic facilities, and stadiums across the West Coast. Work is expected to take at least two years, with no access to the park and limited parking availability during construction. Without delays, the park could be unveiled in spring 2027.

“Dwight Murphy Field has long been a symbol of Santa Barbara’s unique open space,” Mayor Randy Rowse said. “This renovation celebrates the same spirit that Santa Barbara’s leaders brought to this land in 1925 — now continued by Victoria Strong, Ty Warner, Congressman Carbajal, our city council, and the countless community members who rallied behind this bold vision. Through this public/private partnership we are building a park that provides for our diverse community well into the future.”