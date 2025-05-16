MOXI to Open Two New Exhibits Just in Time for Summer

The MOXI, the Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation, has been home to creative and play-based STEAM learning for the past eight years. Now, they plan to unveil two new exhibits, a Crawlers’ Corner and Quiet Cave, that live up to their mission of innovation. With the soft opening of their new exhibits earlier this month, MOXI plans to welcome a new space for their youngest learners and a safe, quiet nook for those who need a reset.

A visitor to MOXI’s new Crawlers’ Corner. The “counting cabinets” are visible in the background. | Photo: Courtesy

As you ascend the spiral staircase to the second floor, you are instantly greeted by one of the new exhibits, Crawlers’ Corner. Bright greens and soft yellows fill the space, and various shapes and dimensions catch the eye. Parts of the floor are green, mimicking grass, and a colorful flower wall encompasses the petite space. While the exhibit is small, the inclusions and attention to detail maximize the space. There is a net wall intended to replicate a spider web, as well as honeycomb hexagons on the wall, little tree trunk steps embedded on the floor, and a tunnel for kids to explore.

While this space looks like a fun jungle gym for toddlers, Angie Bertucci, Director of Marketing and Communications for MOXI, shared that all the details have a purpose beyond pleasing aesthetics. The space represents a theme of curiosity through nature, with natural geometric elements present in every corner. Bertucci said that the point is for toddlers to explore shapes, patterns, and symmetry playfully. Crawlers’ Corner allows little ones to balance, climb and crawl, focusing on developing motor skills, a child’s ability to take safe risks, and an introduction to mathematical skills. This space is intended for the littlest guests, showing parents that it is never too early for learning to start. Throughout the exhibit, there will be signage with engaging learning prompts, encouraging things like counting and building STEAM skills.

For those who might need a break from the commotion, they can head into the new Quiet Cave located right next to Crawlers’ Corner. The Quiet Cave is a sensory room with soothing touchable elements like a pastel marble wall and different hands-on patterns and textures. This space is designed for visitors who may experience heightened sensitivity or overstimulation. Calming sensory elements like tactile wall panels will help assist those who may need a break. This space features dim lighting, soft seating, and a few books, all to create an immersive and calming atmosphere.

MOXI’s new Crawlers’ Corner, an early math play space for children 0-36 months. | Photo: Courtesy

“Since opening day, MOXI has been dedicated to creating an inclusive, welcoming, joyful learning environment for everyone in our community. With these new exhibits, we are fulfilling our commitment to reach children at the most formative stages of development, when their natural curiosity and wonder can be channeled into meaningful learning experiences,” said Robin Gose, President + CEO.

As community members gathered for a private event hosted by MOXI, parents in attendance were thrilled with how the space looked, walking around and touching all the elements. A 1-year-old stole the show, testing out the bright-green, soft play pad and climbing to the top. When I stepped inside the quiet cave, the sounds of the lively atmosphere outside faded to a discreet muffle. Iridescent colors shimmered across the ceiling, emphasizing the calmness and respite this room offers from the rest of the museum.

Following its soft opening and inspired by young explorers, MOXI is excited to welcome little ones to its space with a six-week series of community partnered programs for Toddler Tuesdays that began on May 13.

Click here for more information on Toddler Tuesdays. MOXI is open daily, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. See moxi.org.