La Primavera Fundraising Event Unveils Fiesta Poster and Honors Santa Barbara Leaders

The annual Old Spanish Days La Primavera Event celebrates a range of keystone community leaders while unveiling an official poster and pin unique to each Fiesta. This year, the celebration and fundraiser were held on May 17 at the Santa Barbara Carriage Museum and brought forth rich cultural pride through traditional dance and attire. The annual poster and pin that was revealed will be sold throughout the festival, which will be held July 30-August 3.

The night began with Donna Weidl, an Old Spanish Days Director, Mistress of Ceremonies, and emcee of the event, giving a warm welcome to everyone present and instrumental to making the evening possible. What followed this introduction was a blessing by Father Joe Schwab, of the Old Mission Santa Barbara Franciscan Ministries. He notably blessed those in the community who are often underrepresented in their efforts to keep the spirit of Fiesta alive. Tony Miller, El Segundo Vice Presidente, thanked the many Fiesta sponsors, which include the Santa Barbara Independent among many other local businesses.

The next segment introduced this year’s El Presidente, the head of Fiesta events. The chosen leader is Fritz Olenberger, a professional photographer and valued community contributor to Fiesta. He selected the theme, “Capture the Spirit,” for this year because, in his photography, he says he tries to “preserve the emotion, the tradition, the magic (of Fiesta).” Olenberger introduced the chosen Honoraries and Parade Grand Marshals, which included many familiar faces and esteemed leaders of Santa Barbara, such as Julie Romero Hathaway, who was chosen by the Reina Del Mar Parlor No. 126 for the honorary role of “Saint Barbara” in festival events.

The night was also marked by spectacular dance performances by inspiring young leaders, such as the Junior Spirit of Fiesta, Victoria Plascencia, and the Spirit of Fiesta, Natalia Treviño. Both are changemakers and figureheads who are dancing their way to the spotlight through the art of Flamenco and community involvement. The Sahagun Dance Studio followed their performances with folklórico dance, a traditional Mexican style of dance that is vibrant and expressive, mirroring the vigor and passion that is the heart of the Santa Barbara community.

Fiesta 2025 pin | Photo: Courtesy

Olenberger was excited to unveil the Fiesta pin and poster because the art represents his love for photography and appreciation of traditional dance. The poster art and pin were made to replicate his photography of Fiesta dancers fanning their long skirts while living in the moment. Artist Derek Harrison, whose work is on view at the Waterhouse Gallery downtown, expertly painted the poster art in oils on canvas, as requested by Olenberger. Local artists Larry Vigon, Eric States, and Cynthia Van Stein also contributed to the poster design.

The excitement didn’t end there, though! The unveiling was followed by a live auction hosted by Tina Ballue, where high funds were raised through the sale of wine, metal prints of the poster, and general donations. The night ended with a spectacular performance by the band, The Academy, who performed many throwback hits, and the upbeat tempo kept the crowd dancing on.

La Primavera commemorated the art, community, and culture that make Fiesta the celebration it is. Both the 2025 Fiesta poster and pin are available at sbfiesta.org. Additional information and schedules are available at sbfiesta.org.