Anyone who has dined at the San Ysidro Ranch’s Stonehouse knows that the experience is just as much about a great meal as it is about enjoying a pre- or post-dinner walk around their stunning gardens tucked into the green foothills of Montecito.

The property hosts 38 vine-covered cottages that feel as if you have entered a storybook paradise. No visit is complete without ogling the citrus groves, olive trees, lily pond magnolias, jasmine, and the pride of springtime — the Rose Garden.

A Champagne tower of pink roses and stemware | Photo: Courtesy

It was with this seasonality in mind that the San Ysidro Ranch partnered with Perrier-Jouët, one of France’s most historic champagne producers, for a lavish springtime garden fête, “PJ and Roses.”

“Spring is when our gardens are at their peak, and with our incredible rose garden now in full bloom, it felt only natural to lean into the romance of the season,” said Andrew Caine, Director of Food and Beverage. “Pairing Perrier-Jouët’s floral-forward Champagnes with the visual beauty of our roses makes for a stunning, multi-sensory event.”

Perrier-Jouët is one of the most historic champagne houses in France and has been crafting elegant bubbles with a passion for incorporating nature into their chardonnay-focused award-winning wines since 1811.

“Perrier-Jouët’s floral elegance and rich heritage make it a partner for San Ysidro Ranch. Their commitment to craftsmanship, artistry, and nature mirrors our own values, and the delicate, expressive character of their Champagne pairs beautifully with the ambiance of the ranch,” Caine said.

As soon as I walked into this immersive experience, I was greeted by a lovely jazz band playing among the greenery, like swingin’ Hobbits in a forest. Continuing on, the Champagne tower of pink roses and stemware, which would later be dripping in an ebullient pour of the Perrier-Jouët brut rosé, soft white daybeds for lounging, and of course the rainbow rows of roses, transported me straight to heaven.

“Whether guests are longtime fans of Perrier-Jouët or simply lovers of beauty and bubbles, PJ and Roses is a celebration of joy, nature, and the finer things in life,” Caine said.

Musicans greeted guests | Photo: Courtesy

And celebrate we did. The warm hospitality made it easy to shake off any worries from the day and allow oneself to be held in this magical respite. Before I even noticed my glass of the crisp, dry, and perfectly balanced Blanc de Blanc was empty, it was already being refilled. At the same time, a kind and professional server was there with a caviar and crème fraîche blini, chilled oyster, or goat cheese crostini topped with a balsamic fig from their gardens to pair with my sips.

They also had a pretty pink cart of fresh mixed drinks and a mocktail for those desiring a different beverage. All of these little luxury pours made for a lovely companion for strolling the miraculously maintained gardens.

“Our dedicated team of gardeners, many of whom have worked at the ranch for years, care for every inch of the property with incredible attention to detail. The rose garden features a mix of heirloom varieties and climbing roses that bloom in soft pinks, vivid corals, and creamy whites,” Caine said. “Guests will also notice lavender, jasmine, citrus trees, and manicured boxwoods throughout the grounds — all of which contribute to the ranch’s timeless and fragrant charm.”

Attendees were treated to a parting keepsake bottle of Perrier-Jouët to pop open and remind us to find the slices of paradise brimming around us in beautiful Santa Barbara. And if you need any inspiration in that department, the San Ysidro Ranch proves itself over and over again as an expert in showcasing and celebrating the wonders of our special town; their excellent farm-to-table food and beverage, stunning gardens, and five-star hospitality bloom gracefully into your heart.

See sanysidroranch.com.