S.Y.V. Pride Celebrates Pride Month with Various Inclusive and Fun Events

Happy Pride Month! In celebration of this important month of education and uplifting the community, S.Y.V. (Santa Ynez Valley) Pride will be hosting its fourth annual pride celebration throughout Santa Barbara’s beautiful wine country. Events will run June 1-30, and the main event, the annual S.Y.V. Pride Parade and Festival, will be hosted on June 14 in downtown Solvang.

S.Y.V. Pride is a nonprofit organization formed in 2022, dedicated to uplifting the LGBTQ+ community in Santa Ynez through supporting education with shared events, financial aid, and other nonprofits that align with their mission of inclusivity and empowerment. This is their fourth year of family-friendly parties, which include a parade, festival, dining, and disco celebrations in various locations across Santa Barbara County. This year’s chosen pride theme is “Lead with Love,” which encourages attendees and community members to be bold and brave in their sharing of love through action to support LGBTQ+ people.

The 2024 Santa Ynez Valley Pride Parade and Festival | Photo: Deborah Chadsey Photography

The 2024 Santa Ynez Valley Pride Parade and Festival | Photo: Deborah Chadsey Photography

The 2024 Santa Ynez Valley Pride Parade and Festival | Photo: Deborah Chadsey Photography

President Lauren Lastra encourages community members to take a stand for our fellow neighbors, stating, “This year’s Pride theme, ‘Lead with Love,’ is about a bold and brave kind of love that requires action. It will ask us to stand up for all members of our community, especially our trans and immigrant neighbors. It will require that we act with kindness in the face of adversity and that we garner strength and hope through community. It will empower us to create safe spaces throughout the valley where folks can unapologetically be themselves and know that they belong here.”

The 2024 Santa Ynez Valley Pride Parade and Festival | Photo: Deborah Chadsey Photography

The 2024 Santa Ynez Valley Pride Parade and Festival | Photo: Deborah Chadsey Photography

The 2024 Santa Ynez Valley Pride Parade and Festival | Photo: Deborah Chadsey Photography

The 2024 Santa Ynez Valley Pride Parade and Festival | Photo: Deborah Chadsey Photography

The celebration began with Pride Brunch at Brave and Maiden Estate and a disco-themed Pride kickoff event at the Future Perfect Wine tasting room in Los Olivos on June 1.

Fear not — the fun continues with “Gayraoke” at Maverick Saloon in the town of Santa Ynez every Tuesday in June, and coming very soon will be the “All Colors of the Rainbow” wine event in Los Olivos hosted by Stolpman Fresh Garage on June 12.

The main attraction will be the S.Y.V. Pride Parade. The event will take place on June 14 at 11 a.m. throughout Solvang with floats, music, and cheer. Afterwards, a family-centered festival will begin at noon. in the center of Solvang near Solvang Park. The festival will be guaranteed fun for the kids with bouncy houses and face painting, as well as vendor and food booths, beer and wine gardens, and live music for adults to enjoy as well. The Molly Ringwald Project and DJ Darla Bea will be performing to further liven the afternoon.

The S.Y.V. Pride celebration events are open to the public with ticketed and non-ticketed events. Proceeds and donations will benefit the nonprofit organization that creates safe spaces for the LGBTQ+ community. For more information on event updates and to learn more about their mission, visit SYVPride.org or their Facebook feed facebook.com/SYVPride.