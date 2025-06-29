Block Party Shakes Up Downtown Santa Barbara for Centennial of 1925 ‘Great Quake’

This Sunday, June 29, marks the centennial of the 6.3 magnitude earthquake that shook Santa Barbara in 1925, leaving 74 buildings demolished and 11 people dead. Over the past two years, a group of local nonprofits, businesses, government agencies and residents gathered to form the EQ-25 Alliance to host events across the city to “learn from our past, reflect on our present, and plan for our future.”
Farmers market goers who sauntered up the 1100 block of State Street to the tune of live Roaring Twenties swing music, were presented with a fair lining the street complete with disaster preparedness booths, a vintage car show, and an earthquake simulator called “The Quake Cottage.”
“The Quake Cottage” drew lines of locals, eagerly awaiting beside the platform of the eight-seat box that tossed guests to and fro, simulating the motion of a large earthquake. During the 25-second shake, a common duration of a real earthquake, the interior dressed to look like a home gave the riders a realistic, and dramatic, experience.
Southern California’s intertwining faultlines “can have magnitude 7 or greater earthquakes at any time,” says Mark Benthien, associate director of public education and preparedness at the Statewide California Earthquake Center, as he references a 3D map at his booth. “It’s important for people to know what to do before to prepare, what to do during to survive, and then how to begin the recovery after.”
Banthien says that the first step of Earthquake Country Alliance’s seven-step preparedness guide is to secure your space. By fastening large bookcases and furniture to the wall, moving heavy things to lower places away from beds and couches, and securing cabinet doors, Santa Barbarans can make their homes safer for when the next shake happens. Residents can also make sure they are ready with this “go bag” checklist.
EQ-25’s Summer Solstice Parade float made an appearance, letting passers-by get up close and replicate the earthquake themselves. Parked across the roadway was a line of vintage vehicles from the early 1900s, including a replica of the famed ’20s racing car Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.
“We’re telling history, but we’re hoping to have some fun with it too, so that we can get more people involved,” said Elly Iverson, EQ-25’s event producer of EJI Event Company.
A few members from Santa Barbara Amateur Radio Club, which has been continuously run since 1920, had a working 1917 spark gap transmitter set up at their booth. This radio would have been similar to the ones used after the 1925 catastrophe by emergency services to communicate to other towns and even across the country.
Sunday’s events include an inter-faith service starting at 2 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Mission followed by a 3 p.m. bell ringing to remember the 11 lives lost on that day 100 years ago.
“Everybody forgets until something happens,” says Anthony Rodriguez, operations and disaster services specialist for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. “We have to remember the history of what has happened to be able to prepare for the future.”
Premier Events
Sun, Jun 29
7:00 PM
Santa Barbara
The Earthquake that Built a City – 100 yrs later
Sun, Jun 29
7:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Zuri Alexander’s Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald
Mon, Jun 30
7:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Tom Henry, Evan Blix, and Good Dog Nigel
Tue, Jul 01
6:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Singles Social | July 1st | 6pm | Validation Ale
Wed, Jul 02
7:30 PM
Santa Barbara
Lily Ryder, Cecilia James, and more at SOhO
Fri, Jul 04
10:00 AM
Solvang
Solvang 4th of July Festival & Fireworks 2025
Fri, Jul 04
12:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Fourth of July Celebration
Fri, Jul 04
5:00 PM
Santa Barbara
4th of July Concert Presented by Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation
Fri, Jul 04
6:00 PM
Goleta
4th of July Drone Light Show
Fri, Jul 04
8:00 PM
Santa Ynez
The Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Chumash
Sun, Jun 29 7:00 PM
Santa Barbara
The Earthquake that Built a City – 100 yrs later
Sun, Jun 29 7:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Zuri Alexander’s Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald
Mon, Jun 30 7:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Tom Henry, Evan Blix, and Good Dog Nigel
Tue, Jul 01 6:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Singles Social | July 1st | 6pm | Validation Ale
Wed, Jul 02 7:30 PM
Santa Barbara
Lily Ryder, Cecilia James, and more at SOhO
Fri, Jul 04 10:00 AM
Solvang
Solvang 4th of July Festival & Fireworks 2025
Fri, Jul 04 12:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Fourth of July Celebration
Fri, Jul 04 5:00 PM
Santa Barbara
4th of July Concert Presented by Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation
Fri, Jul 04 6:00 PM
Goleta
4th of July Drone Light Show
Fri, Jul 04 8:00 PM
Santa Ynez
You must be logged in to post a comment.