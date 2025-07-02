Poetry Connection | Connecting with the Writers from the Santa Barbara Writers Conference

While most people were focused on Solstice weekend and our annual Solstice Parade, a band of dedicated writers came together to commune in what is traditionally a weeklong event of little sleep, and lots of writing and mingling. The Santa Barbara Writers Conference has been a local institution for over 50 years. I first attended the conference 25 years ago when the headliners included Ray Bradbury and T.C.Boyle. Founder Barnaby Conrad would always give a speech that said something to the effect, “You will not be the same person as you were when you first arrived. Don’t worry about getting an agent and try not to take every class.”

A Santa Barbara Writers Fest gathering | Photo: Courtesy

Of course, I didn’t listen and tried to partake in everything the conference offered, from the early morning classes to the talent show and the pirate workshops, which often lingered into the wee hours past midnight. And no, the pirate workshops are not about practicing how to say “Argh” or sword fighting. They are workshops that started off as an extra gathering that wasn’t part of the official conference. Think of them as extra credit. Imagine you are at a conference for people who aspire to be writers and there’s a group who just can’t call it a day after dinner. They carry on in their rooms or in a corner of the conference hotel and form a pirate workshop, now an institution. People bring their comfy slippers and blankets to the pirates because sometimes they go on until three o’clock in the morning.

This year’s conference was almost completely postponed, but organizers were able to provide a mini Summer Writers Fest with a smaller group gathering over three days, from June 20-22. I was happy to connect with attendees during some of the classes and social gatherings.

I’ve had the pleasure of teaching at the conference and speaking at various panels over the years. I was also happy to see my friend Karen Kersting from New Orleans. She started coming to the conference in 2018 and found that the shorter form worked out well for her this year. While she missed having everything in one central location, two of her classes were at the home of author Robin Winter. “Robin was a lovely hostess with a fabulous garden,” said Kersting. “She created a nice sense of community.” Karen also attended one of the pirate workshops, led by regular faculty at the Santa Barbara Writers Conference, Trey Dowell and Norm Thoeming.

Stephanie Barbé Hammer | Photo: Courtesy

Workshops were held in different private homes and facilities throughout Santa Barbara and Summerland. On Saturday, everyone, including some special guests, had a chance to mingle with fellow conference attendees and faculty at the Brass Bear. The no-host cocktail hour was a wonderful way to connect with old friends and conference regulars. The weather at the post-solstice day gathering reminded out-of-towners of Santa Barbara’s beauty and why they love an excuse to gather in our beautiful city.

Magical Realism instructor Stephanie B. Hammer hosted a group of nine participants in her home. It was the first time she had taught in her personal space and wasn’t sure how it would work out. But she was pleased with the outcome. “It felt more like a party than a class,” she said, “which for magical realism is perfect because that’s what I am hoping for, that people will have fun with the writing exercise and it will feel like a party.”

Writers who may have missed the chance to mingle with like-minded folks can bet on next year. Grace Rachow, who manages the conference, assures everyone that the conference will convene in its longer format next summer.

This week’s Poetry Connection poem comes from longtime conference attendee, Toni Bixby. She attended two morning sessions of Perie Longo’s Poetry Workshop, which focused on the crafting of poems. She shares a prose poem, inspired by fellow Santa Barbara poet, Ron Alexander.

Time Travel

By Toni Bixby

after Ron Alexander

SB Poet Laureate Emerita Perie Longo | Photo: Courtesy

Damn, I forgot to pay my ancestry.com time travel bill, stuck in my ancestors’ shanty during an 1870’s Minnesota blizzard, shivering as only a few embers smolder in the fire pit. No indoor heating, frozen dirt floor. My great-something grandfather hacks and wheezes, clutches his chest. His four small sons huddle together, arguing about who has to feed the cow. My great-something grandmother glares at me as she stirs gruel. Mat kua eller cum deg out! I think that’s Norwegian for “Feed the cow or get out!” I was invisible until my minutes expired. I would offer to pay for my visit but I only have an AmEx. Besides, who wants tourists when your family is starving. I throw her a bottle of antibiotics, Balance Bars and my cobalt blue Patagonia down jacket, shove the door open. Luk den java laren! I kick the door shut. Driving wind blasts snow in my face. The 1877 weather forecast said this day was mild and sunny. I hold up my cell, activate 911 on my time travel app and pray. Burning, numb with frostbite, I am about to pass out. My cell blinks red. I come to on my living room floor. give my experience a Yelp review of one: place stunk, malnourished children, no Norwegian translation.

About the author: Toni Bixby is a Santa Barbara-based writer, poet, and retired lawyer. She has been published in the Community of Voices Anthologies, Sage Trail Poetry Magazine, Luna Review, and Writing Through The Apocalypse. Her poetry often reflects her current circumstances and her work as an attorney for Child Welfare Services.

Upcoming Poetry Events:

Wednesday, July 9

Blue Whale Reading, Pamela Davis and Amy Michelson, 227 E. Arrellaga Street, 5:30-7 p.m., Santa Barbara.

Friday, July 11

Open Mic Night & Art Gallery, all ages are invited to Santa Barbara Public Library’s Open Mic where all forms of expression are welcome, including spoken word, music, poetry, comedy, and dance, register to secure your spot to perform by June 27, Fireplace Room, SBPL, 40 E. Anapamu St., 6-7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 12

David Starkey, book release for his latest collection of poems, Tell Me Why (BlazeVOX), Tecolote Books, 1470 E. Valley Rd, #2, Montecito, 3-4 p.m.

Monday, July 14

Lowstate Salon, this month, Mads Cantu will guide the writing event, Casa Agria, 418 State St., Santa Barbara, 7-9 p.m.