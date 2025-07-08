Goleta Hosts Inaugural Fourth of July Drone Show

Music, dancing, games, an obstacle course, food trucks, face painting, and line dancing were all part of Goleta’s inaugural Fourth of July drone show at the Dos Pueblos High School stadium on Friday. Well before the start time of 6 p.m., people were lined up outside Scott O’Leary Stadium to be the first inside and spread their blankets and low chairs on the infield or find seats in the bleachers.

Attendees spread their blankets and low chairs on the infield or found seats in the bleachers of Scott O’Leary Stadium to watch the 12-minute drone show. | Credit: Courtesy

More than 5,000 people were present by the time Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte and Congressmember Salud Carbajal welcomed the crowd at nightfall. Naomi Jane Voigt, the 2025 Santa Barbara Teen Star, sang the “Star-Spangled Banner” before the 12-minute drone show began. The crowd reacted with enthusiasm to the lights flying in formation to music, revealing patterns that shifted into patriotic symbols such as the U.S. flag, a soaring eagle, and the Statue of Liberty, and then to school insignia and Goleta-centric symbols like the butterfly.

The $85,000 show by DroneShow.com was put together with large contributions from businesses and community groups, and about $10,000 from the city, which is considering putting on a similar event next year, as well.