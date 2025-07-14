Meet Santa Barbara’s New Beach Volleyball Phenom

Ford Harman | Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara has enjoyed a long list of beach volleyball legends over the decades, and Ford Harman is next in line to make his mark on the world stage.

As a 19-year-old professional on the AVP circuit, Harman is on a trajectory for a memorable career on the sand.

He made his professional debut as an 18-year-old competing in the AVP Denver Open last year. He was the youngest player to make a main draw appearance on the men’s side of the 2024 AVP tour.

“It’s definitely cool to be the young gun, because I feel like everyone is still kind of rooting for me,” Harman said. “I don’t feel like there’s a target on my back or anything.”

This year, Harman’s international profile has continued to grow as he was one of 31 men and women selected to the 2025 Beach Collegiate/U26 national team, where he earned the opportunity to participate in a 10-day training block in Hermosa Beach with other top competitors.

“I just love the chance to represent the U.S.A., and playing with some of the best players in my age group is really fun,” Harman said.

From the time he was a youngster, Harman wanted to hone his skills and maximize his potential. Competing professionally is a longtime goal, and every milestone he reaches motivates him to push harder.

Taylor Crabb (left) and Ford Harman | Credit: Courtesy

“I always wanted to play at the highest level that I could, but I never knew where that would take me,” Harman said. “It’s cool to really see it happening.”

Harman graduated early from Santa Barbara High in 2024 and joined the star-studded Long Beach State indoor men’s volleyball program. He appeared in eight matches as a redshirt freshman, including a stint in the starting lineup early in the season before Long Beach State captured the National Championship.

The team went 30-3 overall and spent 14 weeks ranked No. 1 in a dominant season. However, Harman did experience a dose of individual adversity, despite the team’s success. He is looking for greener pastures at the collegiate level and has entered the transfer portal.

“I definitely wish I didn’t have to do that, but I think it’s a good experience to work through it,” Harman said. “To get to the top level, you have to be ready for the next opportunity.”

The transition back to beach after a long indoor season is a process that Harman has embraced. As a Libero at Long Beach State, he filled a defined role. On the sand, he must tap into his entire skill set.

Harman is the only collegiate player to be competing in the main draw of the professional AVP events.

Ford Harman | Credit: Courtesy

“Indoor and beach are totally different sports,” Harman said. “It’s definitely a transition ― you have to get your sand legs back. It takes at least three weeks to a month to feel like you’re back.”

One major factor in Harman’s early achievement is the mentorship of his friend and partner, Taylor Crabb. The duo notched a fifth-place finish at the Denver Open over the Fourth of July weekend.

“From the day I met him and the first time I saw him play, all of his skills stood out to me,” Crabb said. “I think something that is important is his mental game and his desire to be not just good, but great.”

Crabb competed in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. He is a two-time AVP MVP and six-time recipient of the AVP Best Defender award. His relationship with Harman away from volleyball has also contributed to their success.

“I think the biggest thing is the friendship that we’ve created,” Crabb said. “Our connection outside of volleyball and on the court helps him become the best version of himself.”

As perhaps the most highly decorated U21 beach volleyball player in the country, Harman is looking forward to the opportunity to qualify for the 2032 summer Olympics in Brisbane, Australia.