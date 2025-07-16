World of Pinot Noir Ends Major Annual Event, for Now

Times are tough for many wineries right now, and they may be even tougher for organizers of large-scale events. So it comes with little surprise that the World of Pinot Noir — one of the Central Coast’s largest winery-involved events — announced this week that its shifting gears, ending for now the annual weekend-long gathering at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara in favor of a pop-up model.

“While a signature weekend was once what consumers and the wine community yearned for, it’s evident that the model of larger gatherings is not the preferred format of the emerging wine consumer,” explained a letter sent out on Wednesday morning from the World of Pinot Noir’s Board of Directors and Advisory Committee. “While some elements of our programming continue to find success, we must shift our focus toward developing smaller, more vibrant, and engaging experiences that ensure WOPN remains the premier organization dedicated to the celebration of pinot noir and Burgundian varietals.”

The news comes just months after WOPN celebrated its 25th anniversary with the usual programming from February 27 to March 1. Attendance was noticeably down from past years’ turnout, when hundreds of people would clamor for tastes of pinot noir from around the world in the ballroom and then pack conference rooms to hear from top producers. The event began at The Cliffs in Shell Beach in 2001 (here’s a reminiscence of the older days), but moved to the Bacara in Goleta in 2014.

“Just as the wine industry is evolving, so too must the World of Pinot Noir,” said the event’s co-founder Brian Talley of Talley Vineyards. “When we started the event 25 years ago, we were unaware of how successful WOPN would be in connecting with our community of winemakers and enthusiasts. I can’t wait to engage the next generation of wine lovers with new and exciting programs.”

Instead of hosting the “marquee” event at the Bacara in 2026, the organization is experimenting with pop-up tastings, starting with an event this fall with Wally’s Wine & Spirits in Los Angeles on October 25. If that’s successful, more pop-ups are likely to follow.

“As we enter our next chapter, we’re thrilled to bring the wine directly to people through our first satellite event in Los Angeles with Wally’s Wine & Spirits this fall,” said WOPN’s board president Katy Rogers, a wine marketing veteran and the founding partner of Likely Story Strategies. “We’re excited for the next 25 years of celebrating Pinot Noir and its Burgundian siblings as we continue evolving with the wine market and what consumers are seeking.”

Since there are still two years left on WOPN’s contract with the Ritz-Carlton Bacara, they are seeking other potential events to take over the 2026 dates, which are February 26-28. They’re also soliciting volunteers to serve on the events and sponsorship committees, as well as anyone interested in investing in the organization’s future. Interested parties can email info@wopn.com.

The hope is that the larger event may be able to return in 2027. “This break will allow us the time and space to reimagine and restructure the organization’s focus,” said the letter.