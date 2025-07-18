Art & Soul Presents Pedro De La Cruz’s ‘¡Viva La Fiesta!’ in Time for Old Spanish Days

“¡Viva La Fiesta!” by Pedro De La Cruz | Photo: Art & Soul



Santa Barbara is a city dotted with barrel-tiled roofs and permeated with a sense of Spanish culture, also making it the perfect backdrop for Old Spanish Days and Fiesta. Art & Soul is honoring the spirit of these holidays by presenting the solo exhibition ¡Viva La Fiesta! by Mexican-American artist Pedro De La Cruz.

“This exhibition is our love letter to Santa Barbara during Fiesta. Pedro’s art radiates the joy, heritage, and spirit that define this city,” said gallerist Kim McIntyre.

The exhibit opens on July 26 in downtown Santa Barbara’s ARTS District. Capturing the richness of Mexican-American heritage through bold scenes and themes, De La Cruz celebrates connection and memory through his pieces. A self-taught artist born in Tijuana and now local to Santa Barbara, De La Cruz draws inspiration from his family’s roots in Jalisco and Sonora to produce striking depictions of everyday scenes with underlying meaning.

¡Viva La Fiesta! opens on July 25 with a private preview event, and the exhibit is on display through August 31, aligning with the historic Old Spanish Days celebration in Santa Barbara July 30 through August 3. The celebration began in 1924 to commemorate Santa Barbara’s Spanish and Mexican roots, including historic Fiesta parades, Spanish dances, and traditional music. It stands today as one of the West Coast’s longest-running cultural celebrations.

De La Cruz’s newest body of work celebrates heritage and Mexican-American culture here in Santa Barbara.

“Fiesta is such a special time in Santa Barbara — a celebration of heritage, color, and community spirit. With Pedro De La Cruz’s work, we are honored to bring that vibrancy into the gallery at Art & Soul,” said McIntyre. “His paintings capture not just the sights of Fiesta, but its deeper feeling of unity and cultural pride. We hope this exhibition offers everyone a chance to connect more deeply with the traditions that make this city so unique.”

“Celebrando en El Paseo” by Pedro De La Cruz | Photo: Art & Soul





De La Cruz is excited to open the doors to the public and share his visions with the world. “This art show takes me back to my youth and the colorful traditions of Santa Barbara. This body of work is my big thank-you to a city that has offered me the opportunity for my dreams to shine! It’s an art show full of hope and compassion for the beautiful people of this town,” he said.

“Santa Barbara has always embraced family, the arts, education, mariachis, and the hardworking people who keep this town moving. I appreciate that so much. Thank you, Santa Barbara, and thank you, Art & Soul, for believing in my art, and for this opportunity. ¡Viva la Fiesta!”

There will be a private preview of the exhibition on July 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. The following day, July 26 from 5 to 8 p.m., there will be a public opening featuring a live mariachi band, flamenco performances, and the opportunity to meet the artist behind the masterful artwork. On August 22, there will be a tequila tasting event with music by Chris Fossek.

Art & Soul (1323 State St.) is open Thursdays through Saturdays from noon to 6 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. See artandsoulsb.com.