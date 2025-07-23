Tamale Kitchen Celebrates Their One-Year Anniversary with a ‘Party’ Tamale Class

Tamale Chef Richard Lambert | Photo: Courtesy

A party is nothing without tamales, and no one knows this better than Chef Richard Lambert, founder of National Tamale Day and local chef. On Saturday, July 26, Lambert will teach a 90-minute tamale-making class at the Free Methodist Church in Santa Barbara. This special event is in celebration of Tamale Kitchen’s first anniversary and will run from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Lambert teaches a tamale-making class every summer during Fiesta time. But this summer, Lambert wants to make this class “a party class,” where each participant makes one or two different tamales while Linda Ronstadt’s music plays in the background and then goes home with a dozen tamales. “When we serve them throughout the day, I’ll have about six flavors that day for everybody and I can cut them in halves so they can mix and match as they want,” Lambert said.

The event is limited to 25 participants, so Lambert can attend to and help each attendee along the way. The class is designed for all, whether it’s your first time making tamales or your 100th time.

“It’s really for anyone who likes tamales. People always enjoy seeing how a tamale comes together and I’ll share techniques we use to make ours extra plump and moist,” Lambert said. The class will be less traditional and “more of a fun thing,” he added.

Attendees get to go home with Lambert’s tamale recipe with a list of recommended ingredients and a dozen tamales selected from their choice of 10 different flavors. The class is priced at $75 per person including a dozen tamales to enjoy at home.

Sign up for Chef Richard Lambert’s tamale-making class here.