The Nostalgic Combination of McConnell’s x See’s Continues

The best partnerships are made of people that bring out the best in each other — a rule that also holds true for both business and flavor pairings. Case in point, the match-up of iconic California companies McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams (founded in Santa Barbara in 1949) and See’s Candies (founded in Los Angeles in 1921).

The companies launched their first collaboration in the spring of 2024, with McConnell’s dishing up four See’s-inspired flavors — Vanilla California Brittle, Coffee with Molasses Chips, Banana Cream with Toffee-ettes, and Chocolate with Polar Bear Paws — that were so well received they went from limited-edition status to the main lineup rather quickly.

“They just did fabulously well,” said McConnell’s CEO Michael Palmer, speaking by Zoom from his office at the family-run business. “Those flavors were the first four that went into retail grocery stores later this winter, early this spring, and they’re all doing just extraordinarily well. We’re so pleased, and so is See’s.”

Naturally, the successful teamwork is continuing. “Collaborating with McConnell’s lets us reimagine our classic treats in exciting new ways that ice cream lovers will love,” said Pat Egan, President & CEO of See’s Candies.

“We really try to lean into things that highlight what makes McConnell so special,” said Palmer. “Since heritage is one of the things that we uniquely own in this space, that’s something we really lean into. And it just so happened a few years ago that someone inside of McConnell’s knew someone inside of See’s, and when we thought about these attributes that our brand owns, we couldn’t think of a more powerful combination than See’s Candies.”



The new lineup includes three original flavors, all currently available at McConnell’s Scoop Shops or online at mcconnells.com for nationwide delivery.

Brown Sugar with Milk Bordeaux is a rich reimagining of See’s iconic Milk Bordeaux candies in ice cream form — they even have the chocolate sprinkles, along with rich milk chocolate, that’s churned into brown-sugar-infused sweet-cream ice cream. Definitely a mouthful of delicious decadence here.

The PB&J with Peanut Butter Patties is a clever adaptation of See’s creamy milk chocolate peanut butter patty churned into peanut-butter-infused milk and cream. They add a touch of fruity nostalgia with swirls of raspberry jam (house-made by McConnell’s) for the lunch-box-inspired treat of every kid’s dream.

All of the new flavors are, not surprisingly, tasty, but I was surprised by my favorite of the trio, which is the Strawberry with Strawberry Creams. I normally prefer my chocolate unencumbered by fruit, but the creamy pureed strawberry center of See’s strawberry cream, bathed in chocolate, then encased in the classic McConnell’s Santa Barbara Strawberry ice cream, and generous swirls of bittersweet chocolate ganache was sophisticated, sweet, and oh-so summery. I’ll be first in line for more of this one.

Asked to elaborate on what makes this partnership with See’s unique, Palmer shared, “These two companies share an incredible heritage, have such an obsession with quality, and such devotion to creating moments of joy. It’s a rare thing these days. The fans got it. They spoke instantly, and they haven’t let up. And we’re thrilled to keep building on the magic.”