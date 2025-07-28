Rascal’s Earns Recognition from PETA for Breakfast Sandwich

Rascal’s recently won one of the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) awards for the nation’s Top Eggsellent Vegan Breakfast Sandwiches.

With a motto that reads, in part, that “animals are not ours to eat,” PETA works to end animal abuse and instead inspire more ethical, plant-based choices.

PETA describes the award-winning sandwich as a “mouthwatering Breakfast Sandwich featur[ing] seasoned tofu, savory Light Life sausage, dairy-free American cheese, and vegan mayo on a warm, toasted English muffin.”

PETA President Ingrid Newkirk shared that “Rascal’s Vegan [Foods] has created a cracking good sandwich that’s kind to chickens and their customers’ arteries, and bursting with flavor. Every winner on PETA’s awards list shows that delicious vegan eggs can start your day right in every way.”

In a conversation with Rascal’s executive chef and founder, Dalan Moreno Griffin, he shared that he had become vegan himself after watching a PETA video titled “Meet Your Meat,” and so, to win this award is a full-circle moment that he feels “honored” to achieve.

As for the inspiration behind the sandwich, Moreno Griffin shared that he wanted a vegan version of McDonald’s Egg McMuffin, which was created in Santa Barbara. “This sandwich reflects our approach in the sense of getting people to think of vegan/plant-based foods in a different way, [as] there’s such a stigma around it,” he said. “We are here to shatter that and show people that plant-based foods don’t have to be just steamed vegetables and bland tofu. Our whole goal is to show everyone how delicious vegan food can be with zero animal products.”

Other popular items on the menu include tacos available during their dinner menu. “I am especially proud of these,” Moreno Griffin shared, “because we nixtamalize heirloom corn from Mexico and grind it into masa with our molino (mill) and make all tortillas to order. Even our four tortillas for tacos are made from organic flour from Utah and also made to order.”

PETA will award Rascal’s with a framed award certificate. Rascal’s is located at 432 E. Haley St. in Santa Barbara. For more information, see rascalsvegan.com.