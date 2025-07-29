Through the efforts of municipal, state, and federal firefighters, the Madre Fire is now 100 percent contained, reported officials from Los Padres Forest Service on Monday. The wildfire started along Highway 166 near Cuyama on July 2 and rapidly spread to 80,779 acres, becoming California’s largest wildfire of 2025. Evacuation orders and road closures related to the fire have been lifted, and access to the federal lands of the Carrizo Plain National Monument has been reopened. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

