Breaking News | Tsunami Warning Issued for Santa Barbara Area
The Madre Fire burned 80,799 acres near the borders of Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Kern counties before being declared fully contained on Monday, July 28. | Credit: Courtesy Los Padres ForestWatch

Through the efforts of municipal, state, and federal firefighters, the Madre Fire is now 100 percent contained, reported officials from Los Padres Forest Service on Monday. The wildfire started along Highway 166 near Cuyama on July 2 and rapidly spread to 80,779 acres, becoming California’s largest wildfire of 2025. Evacuation orders and road closures related to the fire have been lifted, and access to the federal lands of the Carrizo Plain National Monument has been reopened. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Wed Jul 30, 2025 | 01:40am
https://www.independent.com/2025/07/29/madre-fire-californias-largest-wildfire-of-2025-100-percent-contained/
Get News in Your Inbox

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.