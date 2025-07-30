Second Former Co-Defendant Testifies Against Accused Shooter in Stearns Wharf Murder Trial

Another former co-defendant took the stand Wednesday in the murder trial of Jiram Tenorio Ramon, the alleged Westside gang member accused of killing innocent bystander Robert Gutierrez in a 2022 shooting on Santa Barbara’s Stearns Wharf. Following James Rosborough’s testimony on Tuesday, Christopher Miranda — another of the three men who took plea deals — offered jurors a detailed account of the night of the fatal shooting, including what he described as a warning from Ramon not to “tell anyone.”

Miranda testified that he drove the car carrying Ramon and others to and from the wharf on the night of December 9, 2022. Miranda, who has pleaded guilty to assault for the benefit of a gang, told the court he picked up Ramon earlier that evening. Miranda said he was shown a gun by the defendant before they drove to meet the rest of the group.

Echoing Rosborough’s testimony from the day before, Miranda described a casual night that escalated quickly — with dispensary stops, drinks, and a ride from the foothills to the wharf. As they pulled onto Stearns Wharf, Miranda said the group noticed “too many people,” and began to turn around. That’s when another group of 8-10 young men in baggy clothes caught their attention.

According to Miranda, Ricardo Jauregui-Moreno, who was in the backseat, leaned over the driver and threw a Westside gang sign out the window. The group responded with whistles and hand gestures. “One of the guys pulled up his shirt and showed something in his waistband,” Miranda testified.

He said he told the others, “Guys, don’t go out. They have a gun.” But according to Miranda, Ramon responded with something along the lines of: “Fuck it, let’s get ’em” (a phrase that also came up in Rosborough’s testimony). Miranda said Ramon and Jauregui-Moreno exited the vehicle and walked toward the other group. Though he didn’t see a gun in Ramon’s hand at that moment, he recalled hearing gunshots shortly after.

Miranda said he drove away with Rosborough, circled back, but couldn’t find the others. When he returned to Rosborough’s house, he found Ramon and Jauregui-Moreno’s phones in the back seat. Later that night, Ramon called him using Rosborough’s Instagram account and arranged to meet and collect the phones.

During that car meeting, Miranda testified that Ramon said, “You’re my crimey,” a slang term for someone who commits a crime alongside another person. He also claimed Ramon told him, “Better not tell anyone,” describing the tone as serious and “oppressive.” According to Miranda, Ramon also said that Jauregui-Moreno was “scared” and had tried to distance himself after the shooting.

Miranda testified that he drove both men back to Rosborough’s house and that Ramon still had the gun — visible in his pocket — while they smoked together. After that, he said, he had no further contact with the defendant.

All statements from Miranda are protected under the terms of his plea deal, which requires full and truthful testimony. His sentencing remains pending.

Defense attorney George Steele sought to poke holes in Miranda’s account, especially around what Miranda saw and heard. Steele emphasized that none of the four were “jumped-in” gang members and that their plan was to “have a good time.” Miranda admitted he didn’t see Ramon with a gun when he exited the car.

As Steele questioned Miranda about a past statement — given during an earlier interview — suggesting Ramon told him someone pointed a gun at him and that a bullet “whizzed past his ear, missed by like an inch,” prosecutor Tate McCallister objected. A brief back-and-forth over the transcript followed before attorneys and the judge retreated into chambers for several minutes. When they returned, Steele stated: “No more questions.” Cross-examination concluded.

With both Rosborough and Miranda now off the stand, the prosecution has presented testimony from two of Ramon’s former co-defendants — an unusual development in a gang-related case. The trial will resume Monday, August 4, at 9 a.m., with further expert witnesses and continued debate over gang involvement, firearm forensics, and Ramon’s alleged intent.