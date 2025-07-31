Reflecting on social, political, and cultural issues and engaging with the current events surrounding them can be a daunting prospect these days. But more than 40 artists have taken on the challenge for a new exhibit called Creative Resistance: The Artists’ Perspective on Our Changing World. The two-day show, on view at Santa Barbara Community Arts Workshop (SBCAW) August 8-9, offers a platform for thoughtful and thought-provoking creative expression through a variety of mediums, including painting, sculpture, photography, mixed media, and installations of all types.

“Creative Resistance” by Alex Ramirez, 2025 | Photo: Courtesy

The only guideline for the invited artists was that their contribution must present a single work that reflects their perception, reaction, and vision for resistance in our current era.

The exhibition is the brainchild of Laura Walker Ragan, an artist herself. “When I first started thinking about this, I realized that we were living through a time of extraordinary change in political, social, and humanitarian areas. I was seeing norms — democratic norms, other types of norms, civil rights — dismantled. And I could tell also there was a kind of despair settling in, and it was really bothering me. So, I started thinking, ‘What can I do? I’ve got to do something.’ … I just knew I had to respond somehow,” she said.

“I may have lit the fire, but, you know, as it turns out, a lot of other people were more than ready and eager to be able to express themselves this way,” Ragan said.

She began approaching artists and their responses to the question, “Do you want to do a show about what you’re seeing right now in the world?” were overwhelmingly not just “‘yes,’ but ‘hell YES!’”

As the interest began to snowball, Ragan brought on Diane Mackenzie to help and “it quickly became kind of a collective movement and one that brought artists together. … We were able to talk to each other, and we realized that this is a good way to express and to document our feelings and to resist, basically. As a fellow artist, I am proud to hold the space for this kind of reflection and resistance,” said Ragan.

“People are coming together,” added Mackenzie. “They’re excited. People are coming out of the woodwork. We have people from all over the state who wanted to be in this. … It’s really exciting, and I can’t wait to see what people are doing. I’ve only seen a couple of pieces, and I’m just astounded at the emotion and the thoughtfulness that people have put into this.”

“Disappearing Women WIP” by Colleen M. Kelly, 2025 | Photo: Courtesy

[Click to zoom] “UNSPEAKABLE Subtitles (mmmh mmmhpf mmmh),” detail, by Sol Hill , 2025 | Photo: Courtesy

The initial list of participating artists is impressive, with Baret Boisson, Neil Campbell, Inga Guzyte, Sol Hill, Rod Lathim, Dan LeVin, Michael Long, Judy Nilsen, Peggy Oki, Barbara Parmet, Rod Rolle, Dug Uyesaka, Sue Van Horsen, Wanda Venturelli, and Seyburn Zorthian among the well-known names included among the list of more than 40 artists.

Asked how she selected participants, Ragan said, “I picked the artists because I know their work, and they were incredibly enthusiastic and wanted to contribute to this. So, I think that that was the main driver for me. And some artists approached us as well. But we also have a team of people helping … that are incredibly devoted to projects like this, especially when it has to do with artists and their art.”

“They Tried to Bury Us” by Terry Duffy, 2025 | Photo: Courtesy

“RESIST & REBEL” by Alex Ramirez , 2025 | Photo: Courtesy

“Anger into ACTION” by Judy Nilsen, 2025 | Photo: Courtesy

With an aim toward engaging the community in a dialogue about the role of art in times of upheaval, Mackenzie noted that the CAW is an ideal location for this gathering. “What I appreciate about the Community Arts Workshop is it is about creating community.”

“Look and See What Thrives” by Barbara Parmet, 2025 | Photo: Courtesy

She continued, “[Laura] is able to bring those things together, or people together in a cohesive manner and is creating a space where we can do basically what I think artists do best, and that is acting collectively and supportive, supporting one another, and not in competition. … We need to come together and maintain our humanity.”

As an artist, something you have to really think about your art and what you want to say, “sort of roll over different angles,” said Ragan. But with the Creative Resistance: The Artists’ Perspective on Our Changing World show, “people know exactly what they want to say — they come right out. People that normally don’t do political art are able to just boom, figure out what the idea is they want, because I think everybody has something to say about what’s happening now that is very close to their heart — and they need to express it.”

Creative Resistance: The Artists’ Perspective on Our Changing World takes place August 8-9 at the Santa Barbara Community Arts Workshop (631 Garden St.). Opening is Friday, 5-8 p.m., and the exhibit will be on view Saturday, 12:30-4 p.m. See sbcaw.org.