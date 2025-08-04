News
Public Safety

Authorities Release Identity of Drowning Victim Found Near Red Rock 

The 19-Year-Old’s Body Was Recovered in Santa Barbara's Back Country on Sunday

Mon Aug 04, 2025 | 3:30pm
The teen was found in more than 10 feet of water in a dark, murky stretch about midway between the first water crossing and the Red Rock Trailhead. | Credit: Courtesy

A young man’s body was recovered from a deep pool at the Falls Day Use Area in Santa Barbara’s back country on Sunday, August 3. The Sheriff/Coroner’s Office released his identity on Monday: 19-year-old Roberto Perez Juarez of Oxnard. Detectives’ investigation determined his death was due to an accidental drowning.

A couple of 9-1-1 calls came in that afternoon, reported County Fire’s Karen Cruz-Arduna, sending city and county fire crews and a water rescue team to the popular site along the Santa Ynez River. The teen was found in more than 10 feet of water in a dark, murky stretch about midway between the first water crossing and the Red Rock Trailhead. He had apparently been submerged for more than an hour, she said.

Cruz-Arduna said that standard water safety practices included avoiding the water if not an experienced swimmer, avoiding drugs and alcohol before swimming, and avoiding diving headfirst into unknown waters.

Mon Aug 04, 2025 | 22:53pm
