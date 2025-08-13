‘Long Live Queer Nightlife’ Shortlisted for Prestigious Award

This article was originally published in UCSB’s ‘The Current‘.

A new book by Amin Ghaziani, an urban sexualities scholar who began his sociology professorship at UC Santa Barbara in July, has been named among a handful of finalists in the longest-running international awards competition highlighting LGBTQ+ voices in research and literature.

Among more than 1,300 titles across 26 categories, Long Live Queer Nightlife” (Princeton University Press, 2024) is on the Lambda Literary Awards shortlist of top-five titles for the “Best Book in LGBTQ+ Nonfiction” published last year. Centered in London, the book covers the rise of inclusive and intersectional underground “club nights” in the wake of the widespread closure of gay bars worldwide.

“I could barely breathe when I heard the news,” Ghaziani said. “All the finalists in my category are doing rigorous and engrossing work. It’s a privilege to be in the company of such exquisite thinkers elevating LGBTQ+ lives and points of view.”

The Lammy Finalists, as they are known, are noteworthy because these works contribute to a broader acceptance and understanding of LGBTQ+ stories, Ghaziani added. “I have devoted my career to championing sexuality as a centerpoint for intellectual thought and exchange.”

Winners of this year’s Lambda Literary Awards — now in its 37th year — will be announced on October 4.