Book Launch Celebrates Dennis Spangler’s Life and Legacy

Interested in Santa Barbara artists and looking for a free, heartwarming, and historical summer event to attend? Celebrate the legacy of Santa Barbara artist Dennis Spangler at a tribute and book launch dedicated to his life and work. The afternoon presentation of Spangler: A Santa Barbara Artist in the town of Summerland will highlight Spangler’s hand-painted fabrics, banners, and upholstery commissions that were heralded by celebrities such as Mick Jagger, Cher, and Farrah Fawcett. Spangler’s banners were also notably featured as the Santa Barbara Solstice Parade banners. He passed away in 2016 (read the In Memoriam by Leslie Westbrook here).

Book cover of ‘Spangler: A Santa Barbara Artist’ | Photo: Courtesy

The book was compiled by children’s book author Penelope (Penny) Paine, and designed by award-winning graphic artist Larry Vigon and Cynthia Van Stein. In 120 pages, the book walks through Spangler’s vibrant art from the 1970s to the 1990s.

“Dennis would be happy to know that his designs are still bringing light and color to our days,” said Paine. “This book honors not just his art, but his enduring creative spirit.”

Admission will be open for all to celebrate the monumental life and influence of Spangler, who passed away in 2016. This event will immerse guests in his colorful art, with a special opportunity to view and purchase his art firsthand, with original fabric pieces and handmade items for sale. Some of these pieces include bags, bookmarks, pillows, shirts, and more. Guests will also be able to purchase the book and have an exclusive first look at this dynamic compilation, as well as a unique opportunity to connect with people who knew and worked with Spangler.

The book launch takes place on Sunday, August 17, 2-4 p.m. at The Sacred Space (2594 Lillie Ave., Summerland).