Putting the ‘Pub’ Back in Public House, with Music on Tap

Outward appearances can be deceiving. This maxim hits home for a first-time visitor to the wondrous Cutler’s Public House on lower Salsipuedes. Its outer shell is a large double-wide Quonset hut, sheathed in the classic silvery, ribbed metal exterior. Inside, though, the warmth and the distilled, old-school pub-style bonhomie creates an instantly inviting atmosphere. The ambience here is the antithesis of the translation of the word Salsipuedes, as “leave if you can.” The motto here should be “stay and linger if you can.”

Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

This is the home base and public house headquarters of Ian Cutler, who became the first official distiller in Santa Barbara in 2013 and the friendly, bushy founder/proprietor of this semi-hidden treasure of a space since April of this year. He knew early on that live music had to be part of the experiential menu here.

On that front, last Wednesday night, the joint was jumping and packed with revelers satisfying their appetites for quality libations, pub food, and steamy fine bluegrass. The bluegrass on this night was itself of the artisanal kind, with expert regional veterans Mike Mullins (mandolin and guitar), banjoist Chris Cairns, standup bassist Tom Lee, and Jody Eulitz brushing up rhythm on his portable box.

Fortified by potent picking, the band kicked into bluegrass classics à la “Foggy Mountain Breakdown” and more obscure ditties in the bluegrass canon, including “Hills of Virginia,” after which the wit-ready Lee noted, “I learned that growing up in the hills of Redondo Beach.”

With the rich, dark wood-lined pub-ish interior, as well as musical goods, everything seemed in its right place.

Bluegrass is on the menu at Cutler’s Public House | Photo: Josef Woodard

Ian Cutler | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom



Taking a breather from his busy tasking in the kitchen and serving up his distilled finery to discerning and thirsty customers in the booths, Cutler explained that music is a natural part of the scenery in his new space. “We’ve had music pretty much since we opened,” he said. “I’ve always loved live music and I used to be a sound man.”

The UCSB grad, who dove into the distilling business of his great-grandfather some 80 years earlier, spent four years battling obstacles and getting his Public House up and running. Music was always part of the game plan. “When I came to Santa Barbara in ’99,” said the Oakdale-raised Cutler, “it seemed like there was a lot of live music here and that seems to have died out a bit. I was so happy when the Red Piano opened and brought live music to town. Now it seems to be coming back more.”

Pointing at the impromptu stage area, Cutler said, “These guys are great musicians and they bring a good crowd, and Tom Lee has helped me pull this together.”

For the moment, Wednesday is the bluegrass-folk night in the pub, while Thursday’s fare taps a variety of local musicians (last week, it was Tony Ybarra and tonight, August 21, Dustin Janson performs). Come for the distilled fare, and stay for the music and vibe.

Cutler’s Distillery & Public House, 418 N. Salsipuedes St.; cutlersartisan.com/public-house.