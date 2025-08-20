News
Housing

Auction Invitations Sent to Bidders for Battistone Foundation Properties

Two Apartment Buildings Are Home to 200 Elderly Residents

By
Wed Aug 20, 2025 | 1:59pm
Long a “comfortable, elegant and secure living environment for people in their ‘Golden Years,’” the Edgerly Apartments on West Sola Street (above) and the Battistone Foundation’s other properties are up for sale. | Credit: Courtesy

More than 25 prospective bidders were invited to the Battistone Foundation’s auction of its low-income senior residences. Qualified bidders are still welcome to apply, foundation CEO Cindy Hill said. The Edgerly Apartments in downtown Santa Barbara and the Palm Tree apartments are home to nearly 200 elderly residents, some of whom have stepped forward to implore an “angel” investor to keep them in their affordable homes. The apartments were first placed on the market in January at a total price of around $80 million. The call for offers went out August 13, with a 30-day window to make a bid.

Thu Aug 21, 2025 | 04:47am
https://www.independent.com/2025/08/20/auction-invitations-sent-to-bidders-for-battistone-foundation-properties/
Get News in Your Inbox

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.