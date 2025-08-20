Auction Invitations Sent to Bidders for Battistone Foundation Properties

More than 25 prospective bidders were invited to the Battistone Foundation’s auction of its low-income senior residences. Qualified bidders are still welcome to apply, foundation CEO Cindy Hill said. The Edgerly Apartments in downtown Santa Barbara and the Palm Tree apartments are home to nearly 200 elderly residents, some of whom have stepped forward to implore an “angel” investor to keep them in their affordable homes. The apartments were first placed on the market in January at a total price of around $80 million. The call for offers went out August 13, with a 30-day window to make a bid.

Two Apartment Buildings Are Home to 200 Elderly Residents

