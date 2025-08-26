‘Save Goleta Trees’ Campaign Launched to Stop Tree Removal

A group of Goleta residents came out in opposition to the city’s plan to remove 17 large trees along Berkeley Road. The opponents started a campaign called “Save Goleta Trees” to prevent the removal, which is scheduled for this week.

The removal of the trees is part of the City of Goleta’s Pavement Management Program, which aims to maintain and improve its road network by restoring and resurfacing existing pavement to prevent further damage and extend its lifespan.

Credit: Vince Grafton

Under Goleta’s municipal code, residents can typically appeal the removal of large trees to the Planning and Tree Advisory Commission. However, the city is bypassing this review due to special circumstances.

According to Goleta Community Relations Manager Kelly Hoover, the original plan was to save the 15 sweetgum and two Southern magnolia trees. But, a city arborist’s inspection found that some trees had health issues or root systems that would be severely damaged by the planned pavement work. The city has now designated these trees as a “public health and safety hazard,” which, under Goleta Municipal Code § 12.02.620, exempts them from the usual review process. This code allows for the removal of trees on public property that are “dead, dying or diseased” or are “likely to become hazards to vehicular or pedestrian travel.”

The residents in opposition to the removal argue that the city’s own actions are directly contributing to the risk by damaging or removing roots and making the trees unstable. When the city began posting removal notices on the trees earlier this month, the residents hired a separate arborist to provide an independent review. After a careful inspection, the arborist concluded that at least three of the trees “remain viable candidates for preservation.”

According to Berkeley Road resident Jeff Kuyper, “The removal of so many trees at once is going to change the look and feel of our neighborhood, eliminate shade, and destroy important bird habitat.”

Fifteen sweetgums and two magnolias were slated for removal by the City of Goleta as damaged and potentially dangerous trees, but the residents are in discussion with the city to save any healthy trees and plant new ones. | Credit: Vince Grafton

A major concern is the time it will take to replace the lost trees. Resident Kalia Rork, a former Planning and Tree Advisory Commission member, recalled a past experience: “When my next-door neighbor’s tree was removed, it took over two years for the city to plant a new one — and they planted only a tiny sapling that will take decades to replace the shade, beauty, bird habitat, and environmental benefits that were lost in a single afternoon.”

In response to the local complaints, Hoover added, “Although replanting was not originally part of this pavement project, City staff is preparing a replanting plan for Berkeley Road in response to these removals. This plan will follow the City’s Urban Forest Management Plan to ensure proper species selection, planting standards, and long-term maintenance.” The Urban Forest Management plan stipulates the need to “establish a goal of replanting any failed tree within one year subject to site availability and adjacent property owner acceptance.” The plan also provides a list of potential replacement tree species.

Kyper acknowledged the city’s response, saying he was hopeful they could reach agreement on keeping the healthy trees. “For the trees that absolutely must be removed, we appreciate that the city is open to working with neighbors to develop a replanting plan. These stately trees are irreplaceable, but if the least healthy ones must come down, then replanting now will help restore a beautiful tree canopy in the future.”