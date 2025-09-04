Folk Orchestra of Santa Barbara Returns for a New Season of Global Sound

The Folk Orchestra of Santa Barbara (FOSB), a one-of-a-kind ensemble transforming traditional folk into a community celebration, returns with their blend of folk and classical instrumentation. With anticipated “sea-shanty sing-alongs, a visit from an international Scottish fiddle master, more Irish songs, and … an ancient Celtic war instrument,” the four-concert season is expected to be distinctive and joyful.

Founded by Adam Phillips, a musician with a background in musical theater and a longtime love for folk music, the orchestra began as an informal jam group. “We had violins and guitars … mandolin, accordion, Scottish small pipes and whistles … [and] a harp, and it was so much fun,” Phillips said. “Everyone brought folk tunes and we just had fun.”

Folk Orchestra of Santa Barbara | Photo: Courtesy

The idea for a fully fledged orchestra began when Phillips started creating arrangements of global folk tunes combined with more classical instruments. “I thought it would be amazing to do a group like that but with real orchestrations.” Eight years later, the ensemble has become a local treasure, developing a loyal community of concertgoers.

When asked why the FOSB resonates with the Santa Barbara community, Phillips said, “The audience always learns about or hears something that is new to them. Whether it is a different folk instrument or a new kind of tune, or a little bit of history that [he] tells, audience members always enjoy that aspect of [their] programs.”

Phillips also hopes that audience members “walk away with a smile on their face, the realization that they can experience new sounds right here in Santa Barbara, and a desire to tell all of their friends about their favorite local orchestra.”

Folk Orchestra of Santa Barbara | Photo: Courtesy

The season begins on September 19 through 21 with Songs of the Sea, a voyage into global maritime music with familiar songs such as “The Water Is Wide,” “The Wellerman,” and other seafaring shanties from Spain, Italy, the Americas, and more.

On November 7 through 9, the spotlight turns to Scotland and features special guests Alasdair Fraser, “long regarded as Scotland’s premier fiddle ambassador,” and Natalie Haas, “the sizzlingly talented Californian cellist, who has been touring internationally and wowing audiences worldwide for over 25 years.”

Adam Phillips and the Folk Orchestra of Santa Barbara | Photo: Courtesy

In the new year, specifically on January 30 and 31, and February 1, the orchestra will travel back to the medieval times, breathing life into centuries-old music “with strings, hurdy-gurdy, harps, and ancient Celtic battle horns.”

Finally, the season will close on March 13 through 15 with Irish, one of the most popular annual shows, featuring “Irish favorites, Celtic surprises, and stirring sing-alongs.”

Specific venues and times for the concerts, as well as tickets to purchase, are available at folkorchestrasb.com.