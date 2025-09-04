Summer months call for outdoor dining, entertaining, and simply enjoying a comfortable spot with breezy shade and sun. In that sense, Santa Barbara knows the perfect patio. Deeper, the word “patio” itself is Spanish in origin, and those early enclosed courtyard concepts were adapted from Roman designs that primarily served to keep livestock from wandering off. Deeper still, the concept dates to the terracing practices of Neolithic farmers. Either way, patios have always been deeply connected to the outdoors and cycles of nature. Here in S.B., those connections continue.

Montecito Modern Farmhouse: For architect Tom Meaney, a vacant one-and-a-half-acre parcel provided a blank canvas for this farmhouse-style single-family residence and detached garage. Centered around the pool and pavilion — with hardscaping by Custom Hardscapes and Pat Scott Masonry and landscaping by Earthform Design — the back patio connects seamlessly inside. On a single level across 4,800 square feet, four bedrooms and an office surround living and dining spaces and an open kitchen with a clerestory. Photo by Holly Lepere.

Outdoor Dining: Located in the heart of Montecito’s Coast Village corridor, this extensive upgrade — formerly Oliver’s vegan restaurant — opened up parking and ADA access as modern spaces showcased a comfortable ambiance without upstaging the menu. Moroccan and South of France influences complimented the building’s original rustic highlights, including exposed beams and patio dining. Architecture by AB Design Studio. Interiors by SFA Design. Photo by Jim Bartsch.

Mesa Pied-à-Terre + Patio: This extensive remodel opened up the home with easy connections between levels and across living spaces without departing from the curbside character of the surrounding Mesa neighborhood. A personal Shangri-La on the back patio welcomes quiet unwinding at day’s end. Inside, modern upgrades and conveniences blend with refinished original charms — such as oak flooring throughout. Jason Grant designed the porch, and landscape architect Chuck McClure headed up the yard. Photo by Jim Bartsch.

