Dive Into a New Book Club 

Pat Faull has never been in a book club. So, it’s all new to her, really. But a book club in a pool? Well, she’ll be the first to admit that it’s different. “It’s unique, for sure,” says Faull, who has been swimming for more than 10 years.

Faull is one of a dozen or so women who’ve had the opportunity to try the growing “Book Club: Water Workout” at the Funk Zone’s Anderson Aquatics. Introduced in February by co-owner Breanna Anderson, things are going so swimmingly (pun intended) that a second book club may be on the horizon for the aquatic personal training and rehabilitation center.

For anyone that reads — whether paperback or Kindle, combining books and water isn’t often recommended. But when a client came to Anderson complaining about their inability to find a book club, Anderson immediately saw an opportunity. “We’re always looking to offer something different and bring together clients of different backgrounds and ages,” says Anderson, who also notes that her own book club never revived following the pandemic. So, she filled in the gap.

Members aren’t just swapping sofas for pool floaties and glasses of wine for water bottles — much of this program was built to add exercise to the cognitive piece. “The physical component is very unique,” says Anderson. “To think critically while socializing and exercising is a good thing.” That means while participants are answering prompts in small groups or meeting together in the deep end for larger discussions, they’re also getting a great workout.

Participants hardly notice. Faull speaks gushingly about the new friends she’s made, the games they’ve played, and the community she’s built from the last few months of book club rather than the workout.

Book club begins in the middle of the pool, where everyone introduces themselves and rates the book. Small breakout groups, depending on the size of each class (there’s a maximum of 12 members), are tasked with answering simple prompts about the book, before everyone comes together for a final game loosely based around the book’s theme. After, for those who wish to participate, there’s more talking and snacks in the lobby.

Book Club water workout | Photo: @powerofthepool

While it’s a serious book club, says Anderson — meaning everyone needs to have read the book beforehand — the discussions remain light. September’s book is The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency by Alexander McCall Smith; in August, the group read Vera Wong’s Unsolicited Advice for Murderers by Jesse Q. Sutanto, and Faull’s favorite read so far has been West with Giraffes by Lynda Rutledge. Discussions are powerful, adds Faull. “We’re talking about life experiences when we talk about how the books apply to us,” she says. “We all bring a little something different to the pool.” It’s all exciting for the 79-year-old, who admits it’s always nice to make new friends. “We’re really building relationships inside the book club,” she says. “The pool is a healing place.”

Anderson — who brings more than 20 years of aquatic physical therapy and water fitness instructor experience — reopened the small indoor pool that was Formerly Muller and Weber Physical Therapy and Aquatic Center as Anderson Aquatics two years ago. The focus of the space is to continue offering innovative classes and programs that aren’t offered anywhere in town. The aquatic book club is just the start.

Registration is required to attend book clubs (recommend booking ahead of time as classes are filling up) and classes are free, with a $10 suggested donation. Dive into the next book club, happening Wednesday, October 8, at 10 a.m. To learn more about Anderson Aquatics, visit anderson-aquatics.com.