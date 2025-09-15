Playing Games with Santa Barbara’s Black Dog Trivia

The hum of conversation and the clatter of pint glasses filled Third Window Brewing on a recent Tuesday evening. By 6:30 p.m., the taproom in downtown Santa Barbara was packed and buzzing with energy. A voice carried through the busy scene, announcing that the first round of trivia questions had just begun.

Long tables littered with whiteboards and dry-erase markers set the stage as teams settled in, their chatter rising as the night began.

Founded in 2021 by Daniel Schneider, Black Dog Trivia started almost by accident. Schneider, who had been working in animal care, found himself hosting trivia at bars around town and realized there was a gap for a more community-driven experience.

“I first started hosting for fun, just as a little side hustle,” Schneider said. “Then the rest kind of just built up. I quit my job in May 2024 and started doing this full-time.”

Every question is crafted by Schneider himself, a process he approaches with precision and care. But deciding the difficulty of questions can be a time-consuming task, one that fluctuates according to the theme of the night.

“I put a lot of effort into not only coming up with questions, but coming up with questions that can have a fun pattern,” Schneider said. “So, If I know nothing about the [theme], it’ll take me at least two or three hours to write the questions and make the slides.”

For much of Black Dog Trivia’s growth, Schneider ran the company solo. But as its community following grew, he brought on additional support. “Over the past year, I’ve hired five amazing employees, and they host for me as well,” he said.

For regular attendee Lawrence Eady, the draw is the personal connection. “I feel more engaged with the people running trivia night when it’s Black Dog,” Eady said. “[Daniel] walks around engaging with everyone; [he] actually seems focused on bringing people together more than anything.”

Black Dog Trivia takes place Monday through Thursday at bars and restaurants across Santa Barbara. Themes rotate weekly, from general knowledge to movies, music, and TV shows. Each question is made fresh for the next round of competitors. Teams of two or more use whiteboards to submit answers, play mini-games, and speed through the rounds, all before the winners claim their prize.

“We have a bunch of amazing sponsors who donate prizes,” Schneider said. “Two or three years ago, I didn’t have those sponsors, so I would be going to the thrift store to find a Disney mug for a Disney-themed night.”

About 30 businesses now support Schneider and his team, allowing him not only to foster a sense of community but also to promote the companies through these trivia nights.

“Black Dog Trivia is all about its personal connection,” Schneider said. “Right when you walk in that door, whether it’s your first time or your 30th, I want you to feel welcome. I want you to feel like this is a community you can be part of.”

As the night at Third Window wound down and the last answers were tallied, Schneider’s dog, a black Labrador named Louie, lay quietly beneath his feet. Around the room, teams leaned back in their chairs, whiteboards still in hand, reflecting on the evening’s rounds of increasingly difficult questions.

In keeping with the spirit of its namesake, each week Black Dog Trivia sponsors an adoptable dog. “We partnered up with Santa Barbara County Animal Services, and each week we have a new dog to show,” Schneider said. He’s featured about 30 dogs so far. “This year, two dogs were adopted,” he said happily. “If only one was adopted, I’d still be thrilled.”

After congratulating the winners, Schneider wrapped things up with his trademark sign-off: “Okay, love you, bye,” prompting the crowd to respond in unison, “Love you, bye!”

See blackdogtrivia.com.