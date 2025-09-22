Live Like a Rancher to Support Santa Barbara County Foodbank & Farmers

Just outside Lompoc, a nearly 200-year-old working cattle ranch is stretched across thousands of acres. Still stewarded by the same family that founded it in 1837, Rancho San Julián is one of the most historic landscapes along California’s Central Coast.

Elizabeth Poett preparing for a Ranch Table dinner. | Photo: Courtesy

Rolling hills, cattle pastures, and vast oak woodlands offer a perfect backdrop for seventh-generation rancher, author, and Magnolia Network host Elizabeth Poett to lead her Ranch Table events.

“The ranch has been in my family for seven generations,” Poett said. “I do a lot of these events because people should know more about where their food is coming from. Instead of just a tour, I wanted to bring people to the ranch so they can see the work it takes to get food on the table.”

During the summer months, Poett — who is also the daughter of this newspaper’s editor-in-chief, Marianne Partridge — welcomes guests to the gatherings where visitors can taste farm-to-table meals and get a feel for ranch life. This fall, she’s expanding that tradition with a special evening on Saturday, October 11, where all proceeds will benefit the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

“I have always had a really deep respect for the Foodbank,” Poett said. “They’re a very important program and something that I want to support in any way I can.”

The Foodbank’s chief development officer Greg Mora said the event comes at a critical time. Federal cuts have stripped away nearly $4 million in USDA-provided food for Santa Barbara County, which is a deep loss to longstanding hunger relief programs.

In response, the Foodbank is launching its Farm to Foodbank initiative, partnering with small farmers to grow food specifically for food distribution.

Last year, the Foodbank distributed 11.5 million pounds of food, almost half of which was fresh produce. This meant that more than 200,000 people, including 78,000 children, could have healthy, nutrient-dense food on their tables. | Photo: Courtesy

“With these funding gaps and lost resources, we’re looking to the community for help,” explained Mora. “We are going to launch a program where we can buy produce directly from local farmers so that we can still keep up with the demand.”

The USDA’s Local Food Purchasing Assistance Program (LFPA) connected the Foodbank directly with small farmers who might struggle to compete without support. Even after the program was cut, its value remained clear.

“We saw the benefits of how we were not only helping the local economy, helping small farmers that we already have relationships with, but also ensuring that we had food that was culturally affirming for the neighbors we serve,” Mora said.

Last year, the Foodbank distributed 11.5 million pounds of food, almost half of which was fresh produce. This meant that more than 200,000 people, including 78,000 children, could have healthy, nutrient-dense food on their tables.

The initiative aims to keep that success going, hoping to provide 30,000 pounds of mostly organic produce each month — all while strengthening farmer partnerships, reducing dependency on federal subsidies, and supporting the community.

Events like Poett’s Ranch Table benefit can help cover up to a quarter of the Foodbank’s $1 million fundraising goal for launching this program. The October 11 event will feature hands-on activities, such as roping and branding, along with live music and an auction where proceeds will go directly towards the Farm to Table effort.

With recipes inspired by Poett’s cookbook, The Ranch Table, a seasonal, farm-to-table dinner will be prepared for guests. Fresh ingredients sourced from the ranch and local farms will be paired with locally sourced wines.

Flyer for the Ranch Table dinner. Scan barcode for more information. | Photo: Courtesy

“This [event] is very exciting to me; I feel like it is much more celebratory than past events,” Poett said. “It’s about bringing people together and the hope is to really bring people from all over the county to help support this.”

Tickets are available through the Foodbank’s website, and attendance is limited. Guests can look forward to an evening that celebrates community, agriculture, and a unanimous commitment to fight hunger in Santa Barbara County.

“Whatever your beliefs are, the importance of food is something that everyone can be joined together on,” said Poett. “There’s a lot of people who are needing help, who need good healthy food. And by supporting this organization, it’s supporting our community.”

For tickets, click here. For more info, see foodbanksbc.org and theranchtable.com.