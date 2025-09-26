California Fights Back Against Planned Parenthood Defund

The tug-of-war over federal funding for Planned Parenthood entered another round this week, with California Attorney General Rob Bonta co-leading a coalition of 22 attorneys general in filing a motion for a preliminary injunction against the Trump administration.

At issue is the “Defund Provision” tucked into the federal budget package known as the “Big Beautiful Bill,” which bars Planned Parenthood and other nonprofit clinics that provide abortion services from receiving Medicaid reimbursements. For California, that means 109 Planned Parenthood health centers — including six on the Central Coast — are currently locked out of reimbursement for services provided to Medi-Cal patients. Clinics are still seeing patients, but they’re not being paid for services delivered to Medi-Cal enrollees.

“This is an all-out assault,” Bonta said Tuesday, announcing the motion for a preliminary injunction over the Defund Provision. “The stakes have never been higher. These centers provide critical healthcare services for low-income patients across the country — our states, and the health of our people, will suffer immensely if the Defund Provision is allowed to remain in effect.”

The coalition first filed suit over the Defund Provision on July 29. Their new motion argues the states are “likely to succeed on the merits,” that the provision would cause “irreparable harm” if allowed to remain in effect, and that “the balance of equities and the public interest favor the States.” In a related case, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Inc. v. Kennedy, the First Circuit Court of Appeals issued an unpublished order on September 11 granting the Trump administration’s request to let the provision take effect while litigation continues.

Planned Parenthood leaders say the consequences are already cascading. In California, more than 80 percent of Planned Parenthood patients are Medi-Cal enrollees. Statewide, the loss amounts to roughly $300 million in annual funding. On the Central Coast alone, it cuts off $17 million — more than half of Planned Parenthood California Central Coast’s (PPCCC) budget.

“Currently, Planned Parenthood health centers in California, including the six health centers at PPCCC, are blocked from getting reimbursed using federal funds for any of the health services they provide to patients on Medicaid,” said Jenna Tosh, CEO of Planned Parenthood California Central Coast. “We want patients, including those who rely on Medi-Cal, to know that our health center doors are open to everyone who needs us.”

But without money, there are limits. “PPCCC continues to provide care to patients in the Medi-Cal program without getting paid, but the situation is unsustainable,” Tosh said. “Without immediate action from the state, Planned Parenthood California Central Coast will face devastating decisions. All 109 Planned Parenthood health centers in the state are at risk of closure or dramatically scaling back services, including our six health centers in Santa Barbara, Ventura, and San Luis Obispo counties.”

The legal fight is likely to stretch on for months. In the meantime, every cancer screening, STI test, or prescription for a Medi-Cal patient represents uncompensated care.

“We are doing everything we can to ensure that all Californians can continue to access the care they need and deserve, regardless of their circumstances,” Tosh said.