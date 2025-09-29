Celebrating Plant-Based Dining

This October, the Santa Barbara Vegan Chef Challenge is back for the second year, inviting the community to discover creative plant-based dishes crafted by local chefs at restaurants across Santa Barbara. Sponsored by Rooted Santa Barbara County — a nonprofit dedicated to helping families and individuals prioritize health through plant-forward nutrition and lifestyle initiatives — this month-long event turns everyday dining into a chance to support community wellness.

From October 1-31, select restaurants throughout the Santa Barbara area will feature special vegan menu items, encouraging people to dine out, review the menus, and share photos on social media. Participating restaurants include: Bluewater Grill, Buena Onda, Goodland Waffles & Melts, Isla Vista Food Co-Op Downtown Market, Masala Spice (both the Santa Barbara and Goleta locations), Padaro Beach Grill, Santa Barbara Pizza House, Savoy Café & Deli, and 2024’s Vegan Chef Challenge Winner, Elubia’s Kitchen. Each restaurant will showcase several vegan dishes, including a vegan chickpea fritter at Savoy Café & Deli, a spicy vegan cheeseburger at Padaro Beach Grill, and a vegan biscoff cheesecake at Bluewater Grill, to highlight a few.

Vegan Chef Challenge runs October 1-31 in Santa Barbara | Credit: Courtesy

“Since a good percentage of Bluewater Grill customers are pescatarians, meaning they follow primarily a vegetarian or vegan diet but also enjoy fish, the Vegan Chef Challenge is a good fit for us,” says Albert Serrano, Executive Chef of Bluewater Grill Santa Barbara. “We use the challenge to remind locals and visitors that, in addition to all the health benefits that come with fresh, just-off-the-boat seafood, Bluewater serves bountiful salads, sides, desserts, and other vegan menu items.”

“We’re grateful for the delicious ways more restaurants are highlighting colorful, fiber-rich foods on their menus this month,” shares Beth Skidmore, MSCAN, Chair/Executive Lead of Rooted Santa Barbara County. “We love how the Santa Barbara Vegan Chef Challenge has opened up an array of creative dishes and flavors for the community to enjoy. At Rooted Santa Barbara County, our work is to help our community eat to thrive — and more plant-forward options on menus benefit everyone, offering more opportunities to discover new ways to enjoy nourishing, flavorful foods.”

Join the 2025 Santa Barbara Vegan Chef Challenge by visiting participating restaurants, trying the vegan specials on offer, and sharing your favorites on social media, tagging @VeganChefChallengeWest. Open to everyone, vegan or not, this unique event is a chance to celebrate the creativity of plant-based cuisine, support local chefs, and help shape a healthier future for all in the process.