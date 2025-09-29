From Stigma to Strength, Dyslexia in Focus

You may be surprised to learn that as many as one in five people has dyslexia. Chances are you likely know at least one person with the neurodevelopmental disorder — a sister, an uncle, a grandparent, or maybe all three. Because, as it turns out, dyslexia is hereditary, so if one family member has it, it’s likely that multiple family members do as well.

Its surprising prevalence is just one of the reasons why Cheri Rae and Monie De Wit started the Dyslexia Project in 2011 to provide tools and assistance to those with dyslexia, while, most importantly, working to erase the stigma associated with it.

For Dyslexia Awareness Month in October, they’re bringing back their 2018 exhibit in/visible: 1 in 5 The Face of Dyslexia to be on display all month at the Santa Barbara Central Library. The exhibit features a collection of artworks and photographs accompanied by quotes — in the OpenDyslexic font — of notable and accomplished individuals, most of whom are from Santa Barbara, all of whom have dyslexia.

Spanning ages 7 to 94, the exhibit pairs portraits and personal reflections from children discovering how to live with dyslexia with the journeys and achievements of successful adults, illustrating the lifelong impact and diverse experiences of the disorder.

Rae, a writer, and De Wit, a photographer, combined their talents to empower and inform others. “We want there to be an awareness of the positive parts of dyslexia,” said Rae, who noted that, contrary to popular belief, dyslexia is a “source of great strength and great creativity.”

One photograph features Santa Barbara City Councilmember Oscar Gutierrez. Another is Olympian Kami Craig, a Santa Barbara High School alumna and a two-time Olympic gold medalist and silver medalist in Women’s Water Polo. Another is a simple black and white photo of John Lennon with the words “Imagine” in rainbow-colored letters.

"Alphabet Soup"

"Inextricably Linked"

"John Lennon"

"Help"

"Think Outside the Box"



By breaking down stigmas and misconceptions, such as the notion that children with dyslexia just need to try harder, De Wit and Rae aim for the exhibit to highlight the importance of personalized teaching approaches for those with the disorder.

“A lot of them have strengths in other areas, but because the reading holds them back, they’re held back,” shared De Wit, who is dyslexic and whose son is as well. “So when you see the adults — how successful they are — it’s inspiring.”

Rae and De Wit’s advocacy extends beyond the exhibit, encompassing outreach in schools, libraries, and workplaces, to foster understanding and support for people with dyslexia at all ages.

Some of the pieces from One in Five, the Face of Dyslexia

Thanks to Senate Bill 114, state-level screening for dyslexia in children is now mandatory. This new law means that, starting in the 2025–26 school year, all students in kindergarten through second grade will be assessed for risk of dyslexia as part of a statewide initiative. “We were working on it 10 years ago,” Rae said of the bill. “But it’s finally going to happen.”

For information about in/visible: 1 in 5 The Face of Dyslexia, contact Cheri Rae at thedyslexiaproject@gmail.com. The work is on view in the East Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Central Library for the entire month of October.