Review | Electronic Duo Disclosure Locks in Santa Barbara Bowl’s Love

Disclosure at the Santa Barbara Bowl, September 23, 2025 | Photo: Carl Perry



English electronic music duo Disclosure took over the Santa Barbara Bowl for their 2025 North America tour last Tuesday (Sept. 23). Trading in their usual deejay decks for a top-tier “live” set featuring their original music in real time, the sibling duo of Guy and Howard Lawrence, known for their pop-oriented dance music, brought all their bells and whistles, especially compared to their last appearance at the Bowl.

Disclosure at the Santa Barbara Bowl, September 23, 2025 | Photo: Carl Perry

“We were last at this venue in 2022; we did a deejay thing. As you can see tonight we kinda took it up a little notch. We got the drums; we got the guitar; we got Howard singing, even me singing, which is surprising. We’re going all out for you guys, so are you f*cking with us?!” Guy said.

The gloomy weather that night was no match for the energy filling into the Bowl. Electronic music at this venue doesn’t come too often, but when it does, expect to see every EDM fan’s sunglasses on at night or rave pashminas covering their heads as they bounce to the bass.

Opener bullet tooth, who played some thumping EDM-oriented jams, got the Bowl properly prepped for the night while deejaying in a misty purplish haze.

A hyped crowd roared as the Lawrence brothers took their position behind their setup consisting of synth pads, keyboards, two drum kits, and a bass. Behind them stood multiple LED screens roughly 20 feet tall, providing the duo with dramatic visuals to complement their chart-topping, Grammy-nominated sound. The 17-song set list featured all of their club anthems and wasted no time dropping some of their most notable songs like the catchy, “F for You” and “Where a Fire Starts to Burn.” Guy shouted, “I’m gonna take it back to 2015; if you’ve been with us since 2015, let’s do it,” as vocals from Gregory Porter’s feature on “Holding On” echoed over the Bowl.

In anticipation of their tour, Disclosure just officially released their new song, with Chris Lake and Leven Kali, “one2three,” on September 26. But luckily for fans, we got a chance to hear it early along with a surprise appearance from singer Kali himself, providing vocals and dance moves on stage. “One2three” was a feel good house banger with an epic hook and a trippy, ever-changing vibe.

Disclosure at the Santa Barbara Bowl, September 23, 2025 | Photo: Carl Perry

The audience for Disclosure at the Santa Barbara Bowl, September 23, 2025 | Photo: Carl Perry

Disclosure at the Santa Barbara Bowl, September 23, 2025 | Photo: Carl Perry

Disclosure at the Santa Barbara Bowl, September 23, 2025 | Photo: Carl Perry

Disclosure kept the house music groove going with songs “Douha (Mali Mali),” a collaboration with African artist Fatoumata Diawara. A song that was borderline hypnotic showed off the diverse cultural influences and use of lyricism inspiring Disclosure’s music. The duo have a unique ability to find voices who can bring emotion and mesmerizing melodies over their beats. While their music isn’t like your usual club tracks, most songs have a pop focus, clear verses, and super catchy hooks. It makes their music easier to get into for any listeners, but it still works on the dance floor.

Their performance couldn’t end without playing their biggest songs including the euphoric hit, “She’s Gone, Dance On,” “Help Me Lose My Mind,” and the song everybody wishes they could sing just as smooth as Sam Smith does, “Latch.” Disclosure’s live band grew with an added saxophone and two trumpets for the tropical house inspired song “Tondo” and capped off the night with an epic finale performance of Flume’s remix of their hit song “You & Me.”

Disclosure will have to keep the deejay decks on hold for every tour here on out. This version of their show brought their songs to life with their “live” setup. Having the whole crowd shouting lyrics and hyping each other up from start to finish created a night to remember.