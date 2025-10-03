Jazzy is a vibrant 3-year-old, 60 lb. spayed female German Shepherd with energy to spare! This smart and intuitive girl thrives as a companion dog, always by your side and ready for any adventure. Jazzy loves people and has made many k9 friends at the shelter and while in her temporary foster. Just no small dogs or kitties please. Jazzy is the perfect match for someone looking for a loyal and attentive friend. If you’re searching for an energetic and devoted companion, Jazzy is the one for you!

If you’re looking for a smart, active, and deeply loving companion, Jazzy might just be your perfect match. Call 805-681-5285 or email to sbcassouthfostercoordinator@gmail.com

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is assisting in promoting Jazzy and other dogs for adoption. For adoption inquiries call 805-681-5285 at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA, or email to sbcassouthfostercoordinator@gmail.com.

To view more dogs for adoption, go to http://www.K-9PALS.org. K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to saving lives of homeless and abandoned dogs in the Santa Barbara Countyshelters and other dogs when resources are available. K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior, enrichment, daily supplies and comforts and other resources for the dogs of the SBCAS animal shelters. To donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work go to http://www.k-9pals.org, or 805-570-0415, or info@k-9pals.org or at K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.

SPARK ANIMAL RESCUE NEEDS FOSTER HOMES!!!

Spark Rescue is a foster-based rescue and every person who opens up their home to a rescue animal is a lifesaver! The difference a foster home makes is instrumental in a rescue animal being ready to be adopted. By providing love and a secure home environment your foster animal’s personality will blossom. Being part of that transition is one of the most rewarding experiences a person can have. When you are ready to foster, together we will select an animal which will fit into your home and lifestyle.

We provide everything you need from leash to food and even crates or pens, if you need them. We will provide medical as needed (with prior approval). Most of our foster animals are adopted within two to six weeks. Please note that fostering does not automatically pre-qualify you for adoption.

For more information visit: https://share.google/D22EYuo9dDaZqRDAj