County of Santa Barbara to Host Community Input Sessions on Adult Justice Diversion

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.)– The County of Santa Barbara invites community members to provide input on adult justice diversion programs—initiatives that offer alternatives to jail that focus on accountability, treatment, and support. These sessions will be facilitated by RDA Consulting on behalf of the County to support a broader strategic planning effort aimed at developing a coordinated, data-driven, and community-responsive diversion strategy.

Community members are encouraged to attend in-person or virtually to share their perspectives and help ensure the voices of individuals directly impacted by the justice system are included in shaping the County’s diversion priorities. The sessions are scheduled as follows:

Santa Barbara – October 21, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. (English)

Santa Barbara Eastside Library, MLK Room

1102 E. Montecito St., Santa Barbara, CA 93103

Lompoc – October 22, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. (English & Spanish)

Veterans Memorial Building, Conference Room

100 E. Locust Ave., Lompoc, CA 93436

Also available in Spanish via Zoom

Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81359694265 (Meeting ID: 813 5969 4265)

Santa Maria – October 22, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. (English & Spanish)

Santa Maria Central Library, Learning Center Room

421 S. McClelland St., Santa Maria, CA 93454

Also available in Spanish via Zoom

Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81053449774 (Meeting ID: 810 5344 9744)

Virtual Session – October 27, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. (English)

Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87348340160 (Meeting ID: 873 4834 0160)

For more information about the County of Santa Barbara Probation Department, go to http://www.sbprobation.org.