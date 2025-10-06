Santa Barbara Home Improvement Center Supports Hospice of Santa Barbara with its October Round-Up Campaign

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA. October 6, 2025 — Hospice of Santa Barbara (HSB) announces that the Santa Barbara Home Improvement Center is supporting its mission with a Round-Up Campaign this October. Throughout the entire month, customers are invited to round up their purchases at checkout, directly benefiting Hospice of Santa Barbara’s services. Customers may also make an additional donation to HSB upon checkout. 100% of funds benefit Hospice of Santa Barbara services.

This generous effort directly supports HSB’s mission to provide compassionate care to individuals and families experiencing life-threatening illness or grieving the loss of a loved one at no cost.

“We are deeply grateful to Gary Simpson and the entire Santa Barbara Home Improvement Center team for their continued generosity,” said David Selberg, Hospice of Santa Barbara CEO.

“Hospice of Santa Barbara has been a constant in our community for over 50 years, providing compassionate care to those in our community experiencing a life-threatening illness or grieving the loss of a loved one, free of charge,” said Gary Simpson, Owner and President of Santa Barbara Home Improvement Center. “It is our absolute pleasure, at Santa Barbara Home Improvement Center, to raise money to provide more services to people in Santa Barbara who need this care.”

The campaign will run through October at the Santa Barbara Home Improvement Center. http://www.sbhicace.com

Hospice of Santa Barbara

Hospice of Santa Barbara provides professional counseling, support groups, and patient care services free of charge to individuals and families who are grieving the death of a loved one or experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness. Hospice of Santa Barbara also provides counseling in our offices and on seventeen local elementary, junior high and high school campuses to children and teens who are grieving the loss of a loved one. For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call (805) 563-8820 or visit http://www.hospiceofsb.org/.