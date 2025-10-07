Back By Popular Demand – Tickets to THE BOOK OF MORMON On Sale Friday, Oct. 10!

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ― The American Theatre Guild is delighted to announce that single tickets to the Tony Award-winning Best Musical THE BOOK OF MORMON will go on sale to the public on Friday, Oct. 10, at 10 a.m. Back by popular demand, this production is part of the 25–26 BROADWAY IN SANTA BARBARA Series and will be held at The Granada Theatre Feb. 24–25, 2026.

Tickets to THE BOOK OF MORMON will be available at BroadwaySantaBarbara.com, GranadaSB.org or by calling 805-899-2222. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

ASSETS: https://app.box.com/s/jqk99ymy1ky8vpey5qea8wwzve7kdskx

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026 – 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026 – 7:30 p.m.

THE BOOK OF MORMON features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. The Broadway production is directed by Parker and two-time Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw, and choreographed by Nicholaw. The tour is directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner based on the original Broadway direction and choreography. Set design is by three-time Tony Award winner Scott Pask, costume design is by Tony Award winner Ann Roth, lighting design is by five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt, sound design is by two-time Tony Award winner Brian Ronan, and hair design is by Josh Marquette. Orchestrations are by Tony Award winner Larry Hochman and two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus. Music supervision and vocal arrangements are by Stephen Oremus. Casting is by Carrie Gardner.

Since opening on March 24, 2011, THE BOOK OF MORMON has become one of the most successful shows in Broadway history, breaking the Eugene O’Neill Theatre house record more than 50 times. In addition to nine Tony Awards including Best Musical and the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album, THE BOOK OF MORMON won five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical, the NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the Drama League Award for Best Musical and four Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Musical.

The West End production opened in February 2013, winning four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, and breaking the record for the highest single day of sales in West End history. The first-ever UK and European tour launched in Manchester in June 2019, winning ‘Best Theatre Show’ at the Manchester Evening News City Life Awards before touring throughout the UK and Europe.

THE BOOK OF MORMON has been performed on three continents and has won over 30 international awards. The musical has smashed long-standing box office records in New York, London, Melbourne, Sydney and in cities across the U.S. and the world.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording for THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, is available on Ghostlight Records.

For more information, visit thebookofmormontour.com

Please note: BroadwaySantaBarbara.com, GranadaSB.org and The Granada Theatre Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the 25–26 BROADWAY IN SANTA BARBARA Series. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.

The 25–26 BROADWAY IN SANTA BARBARA Series is welcomed by The Granada Theatre and the Best Western Plus.

Become a fan of BROADWAY IN SANTA BARBARA by following us on social media:

• Facebook: @BroadwayInSantaBarbara

• Instagram:@BwaySantaBarb

Staging the Future

A program created by The American Theatre Guild to foster passion, inspire creativity and empower underserved members of our communities through access to live theatre and educational opportunities. The program is funded by the generosity of The American Theatre Guild season members and donors. For more information, please visit https://americantheatreguild.com/staging-the-future/ .

The American Theatre Guild

A 501(c)(3) organization and the largest not-for-profit touring Broadway Presenter in the nation, supports Broadway seasons in 13 markets including: Birmingham, AL; Colorado Springs, CO; Honolulu, HI; Kansas City, MO; Long Beach, CA; Lubbock, TX; Melbourne, FL; Peoria, IL; Santa Barbara, CA; South Bend, IN; Thousand Oaks, CA; Toledo, OH; and Wichita, KS. The American Theatre Guild is dedicated to providing the experience of live theater to foster passion, inspire creativity and empower youth within each community.