Chumash Intertribal Powwow Brings Thousands of Guests

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians welcomed thousands of people to the Chumash Intertribal Powwow last weekend in Santa Ynez. For two days, skilled dancers, drummers and singers from tribes across North America performed both socially and competitively. Old friends caught up on the powwow grounds, kids played together, folks had a chance to learn about Chumash culture, and everyone got to peruse vendors and grab tasty food — including fry bread and Indian tacos.

“A lot of times, it’s just like a reunion,” said Nakia Zavalla, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ tribal historic preservation officer and culture director. “It’s a lot of people that you bump into through all the different powwows. And it’s really a great time.”

“This year’s annual Chumash Intertribal Powwow [was] extra special as we mark 60 years since our tribe’s first powwow in Santa Ynez,” Kenneth Kahn, tribal chair for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, said in a press release. The tribe began to host powwows in 1965; early powwows served as fundraisers to bring running water to the reservation, as well as to raise money for the tribal youth program. Now, the powwow is the tribe’s largest cultural event of the year.

A scene from the 2025 Chumash Intertribal Powwow | Courtesy Angelina Hernandez

Over the course of the weekend, more than 200 dancers of all ages, from tiny tots to elders, danced, often wearing colorful, intricate regalia. That included the Chumash Intertribal Dance, with dancers wearing traditional Chumash regalia

Zavalla said it was great seeing all the dancers representing different tribes.

“Each and every one has their own representation of their tribe and their unique culture,” she said.

Dancers performed to the beat and songs of drum circles in 11 different styles — styles like Men’s Chicken Dance, one of the oldest forms of dance and originating from the Blackfoot people, and Women’s Fancy Shawl Dance, where women dance in decorative knee-length dresses, beaded moccasins and jewelry, matching leggings, and fancy shawls. Prize money for competitors, both dancers and drum circle members, stood at more than $155,000.

Master of Ceremonies Howie Thompson kept the event moving; Thompson introduced dances, provided important information, and cracked jokes that had folks around the powwow grounds laughing.

Dancers perform in the arena at the 2025 Chumash Intertribal Powwow. | Credit: Christina McDermott

Dancers perform in the arena at the 2025 Chumash Intertribal Powwow. | Credit: Christina McDermott

Jupjupicus McCloud, who danced the Men’s Golden Age Southern Straight style this weekend | Credit: Christina McDermott

The start of each powwow session was marked with the Grand Entry — a procession of flag holders, powwow royalty, dignitaries, and dancers. The Grand Entry included a Flag Song, a national anthem song sung by Native people, and a Victory Song, which honors veterans and warriors. It also included an opening prayer and the posting of the Eagle Staff, carried in by a veteran, as well as the Chumash Tribal Flag, the POW flag, California’s state flag, and the United States flag. There were Head Staff introductions, powwow royalty recognition, an official welcome, and the recognition of dignitaries. During the first Grand Entry on Saturday, the Culture Department and Education department honored two Chumash Youth for their community participation and education: Anaxuwi Carrasco and Alapay Zavalla.

The arena served as the center of the powwow, but the event also included a storyteller section and a tomol, a healing circle, and vendors selling Native American crafts.

Jupjupicus McCloud, who danced the Men’s Golden Age Southern Straight style this weekend | Credit: Christina McDermott

Frank Dominguez, who is Santa Ynez Chumash and a member of the Powwow Committee, both brought in and took out the Eagle staff during the powwow. He is a veteran and ran the healing circle at the event. | Credit: Christina McDermott

Matthew Zepeda from Rover Beach is a veteran and member of the Color Guard, who brought in flags during the powwow sessions. He says he dances for those who cannot. | Credit: Christina McDermott

Kiara Love Flores McKay (who is Cupeño) danced Women Fancy style, and Mi’De McKay Woon-A-Tai (who is Oji-Cree) danced Men Grass style. | Credit: Christina McDermott

Emanuel Ortega (left) is Chumash from Santa Barbara. Ortega danced Men Northern Traditional style at the powwow. | Credit: Christina McDermott

Able Hernandez (left) and Chris Hernandez (right), both from Santa Maria, are Aztec dancers and performed in the Intertribal dance. | Credit: Christina McDermott

Alizé Cuevas Fuentes is from Santa Barbara and Oxnard. She danced with Danza Kalpulli Coatlicue Altachinolli, a group of Indigenous dancers performing traditional dances of Indigenous Mexico at the powwow this weekend. | Credit: Christina McDermott

Tim is from Lompoc. He participated in the powwow’s Grand Entry. | Credit: Christina McDermott

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash held this year’s powwow on sacred, tribe-owned land, at the corner of Highway 246 and Meadowvale Road, for the fourth year in a row. That comes after decades of holding the powwow at Live Oak Campground, about 20 minutes away from the reservation.

“It’s so nice to be closer to the reservation and town. And it’s great to do this, to do the powwow back on reservation land,” Zavalla said.

A group of 20 tribal members formed this year’s powwow committee and volunteered their time to put on the event. The committee aims to bring Chumash community members and others Chumash educational and cultural experiences with music, art, and traditions, and promote tribal self-reliance and pride.

The event was zero-waste, meaning all vendors were required to recycle all paper and plastic products.