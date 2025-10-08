Chumash Intertribal Powwow Brings Thousands of Guests

This article was underwritten in part by the Mickey Flacks Journalism Fund for Social Justice, a proud, innovative supporter of local news. To make a contribution go to sbcan.org/journalism_fund.
The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians welcomed thousands of people to the Chumash Intertribal Powwow last weekend in Santa Ynez. For two days, skilled dancers, drummers and singers from tribes across North America performed both socially and competitively. Old friends caught up on the powwow grounds, kids played together, folks had a chance to learn about Chumash culture, and everyone got to peruse vendors and grab tasty food — including fry bread and Indian tacos.
“A lot of times, it’s just like a reunion,” said Nakia Zavalla, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ tribal historic preservation officer and culture director. “It’s a lot of people that you bump into through all the different powwows. And it’s really a great time.”
“This year’s annual Chumash Intertribal Powwow [was] extra special as we mark 60 years since our tribe’s first powwow in Santa Ynez,” Kenneth Kahn, tribal chair for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, said in a press release. The tribe began to host powwows in 1965; early powwows served as fundraisers to bring running water to the reservation, as well as to raise money for the tribal youth program. Now, the powwow is the tribe’s largest cultural event of the year.
Over the course of the weekend, more than 200 dancers of all ages, from tiny tots to elders, danced, often wearing colorful, intricate regalia. That included the Chumash Intertribal Dance, with dancers wearing traditional Chumash regalia
Zavalla said it was great seeing all the dancers representing different tribes.
“Each and every one has their own representation of their tribe and their unique culture,” she said.
Dancers performed to the beat and songs of drum circles in 11 different styles — styles like Men’s Chicken Dance, one of the oldest forms of dance and originating from the Blackfoot people, and Women’s Fancy Shawl Dance, where women dance in decorative knee-length dresses, beaded moccasins and jewelry, matching leggings, and fancy shawls. Prize money for competitors, both dancers and drum circle members, stood at more than $155,000.
Master of Ceremonies Howie Thompson kept the event moving; Thompson introduced dances, provided important information, and cracked jokes that had folks around the powwow grounds laughing.
The start of each powwow session was marked with the Grand Entry — a procession of flag holders, powwow royalty, dignitaries, and dancers. The Grand Entry included a Flag Song, a national anthem song sung by Native people, and a Victory Song, which honors veterans and warriors. It also included an opening prayer and the posting of the Eagle Staff, carried in by a veteran, as well as the Chumash Tribal Flag, the POW flag, California’s state flag, and the United States flag. There were Head Staff introductions, powwow royalty recognition, an official welcome, and the recognition of dignitaries. During the first Grand Entry on Saturday, the Culture Department and Education department honored two Chumash Youth for their community participation and education: Anaxuwi Carrasco and Alapay Zavalla.
The arena served as the center of the powwow, but the event also included a storyteller section and a tomol, a healing circle, and vendors selling Native American crafts.
The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash held this year’s powwow on sacred, tribe-owned land, at the corner of Highway 246 and Meadowvale Road, for the fourth year in a row. That comes after decades of holding the powwow at Live Oak Campground, about 20 minutes away from the reservation.
“It’s so nice to be closer to the reservation and town. And it’s great to do this, to do the powwow back on reservation land,” Zavalla said.
A group of 20 tribal members formed this year’s powwow committee and volunteered their time to put on the event. The committee aims to bring Chumash community members and others Chumash educational and cultural experiences with music, art, and traditions, and promote tribal self-reliance and pride.
The event was zero-waste, meaning all vendors were required to recycle all paper and plastic products.
Premier Events
Fri, Oct 10
12:30 PM
Santa Barbara
AI Unlocked: Powering Productivity
Fri, Oct 10
5:30 PM
Santa Barbara
Crystal Workshop & Candle Pouring
Tue, Oct 14
10:00 AM
Santa Barbara
The Muralist at Sullivan Goss
Thu, Oct 16
5:30 PM
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Independent presents Best Fest: A Celebration of the 2025 Best Of Santa Barbara®
Fri, Oct 17
10:00 AM
Santa Barbara
The Muralist at Sullivan Goss
Sat, Oct 18
9:30 AM
Santa Barbara
Learn to Play Bridge
Tue, Oct 21
10:00 AM
Santa Barbara
The Muralist at Sullivan Goss
Thu, Oct 23
7:30 PM
Santa Barbara
UCSB A&L presents Lila Downs
Sat, Oct 25
9:30 AM
Santa Barbara
Learn to Play Bridge
Sat, Oct 25
3:00 PM
Goleta
Diwali – Festival of Lights
Mon, Oct 27
10:00 AM
Santa Barbara
The Muralist at Sullivan Goss
Thu, Dec 04
7:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Eden Munoz – Como En Los Viejos Tiempos Tour
Fri, Oct 10 12:30 PM
Santa Barbara
AI Unlocked: Powering Productivity
Fri, Oct 10 5:30 PM
Santa Barbara
Crystal Workshop & Candle Pouring
Tue, Oct 14 10:00 AM
Santa Barbara
The Muralist at Sullivan Goss
Thu, Oct 16 5:30 PM
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Independent presents Best Fest: A Celebration of the 2025 Best Of Santa Barbara®
Fri, Oct 17 10:00 AM
Santa Barbara
The Muralist at Sullivan Goss
Sat, Oct 18 9:30 AM
Santa Barbara
Learn to Play Bridge
Tue, Oct 21 10:00 AM
Santa Barbara
The Muralist at Sullivan Goss
Thu, Oct 23 7:30 PM
Santa Barbara
UCSB A&L presents Lila Downs
Sat, Oct 25 9:30 AM
Santa Barbara
Learn to Play Bridge
Sat, Oct 25 3:00 PM
Goleta
Diwali – Festival of Lights
Mon, Oct 27 10:00 AM
Santa Barbara
The Muralist at Sullivan Goss
Thu, Dec 04 7:00 PM
Santa Barbara