Evacuation Warnings Issued for Santa Barbara County Ahead of Major Storm

Sending a heads-up that a major storm was coming, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation warnings for areas below the Gifford and Lake fire burn scars. Click here to view the emergency zones map. Short bursts of heavy rain are predicted by the National Weather Service for all parts of the county, but particularly for south-facing slopes and foothill areas from Monday night through Tuesday.

Thunderstorms, high winds, and even tornadoes are possible, given the atmospheric lows, wind divergence, and high shears aloft overnight. Debris flows, rockslides, a potential for flooded roads and highways, and heavy traffic during the Tuesday morning commute are all part of the forecast that predicts from 0.75 to 4 inches of rain in parts of Santa Barbara, Ventura, and Los Angeles counties.

As well as being prepared to evacuate if below a burn scar, residents are advised to be ready for power outages, falling trees, and localized flooding. The storm is expected to reduce to showers by Wednesday, followed by dry, strong gusts of wind out of the northwest and northeast.

The county’s ReadySBC.org advises residents near burn scars to go ahead and leave their homes if they feel unsafe, or to be prepared to ride out a flooding or debris flow event for several days. In the City of Santa Barbara, free storm parking is available at City Lot 2 (Canon Perdido and Chapala streets). Visit ReadySBC.org for more storm readiness information.