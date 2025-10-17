Santa Barbara Reads is trying something new: a graphic novel.

This year, the library’s annual citywide reading program is featuring The Magic Fish by Trung Le Nguyen, and the book already has readers and librarians talking.

Each year, the Santa Barbara Public Library gives away free copies and hosts events so the whole community can read, discuss, and connect over a single story — this year’s pick dives into complex themes in a way that speaks to readers of all ages.

Adult Services Librarian Paige Sundstrom | Photo: Courtesy

Adult Services Librarian Paige Sundstrom emphasized that a graphic novel doesn’t only cater to young audiences. The craft of blending dense, sensitive subjects into a digestible format is something that The Magic Fish does effortlessly — making this year’s S.B. Reads choice approachable for all ages.

“This book explores themes of identity, belonging, self-expression, and immigration,” Sundstrom said. “The power of communicating with the people we love, in a way that makes sense, is a topic that will resonate across generations.”

Written and illustrated by Trung Le Nguyen, the semi-autobiographical story follows a young Vietnamese American boy navigating identity, cultural differences, and the language barriers between him and his immigrant parents.

How do you connect when basic expressive words aren’t even available to you? By reading fairy tales with his mother, the main character discovers that the lessons shining through fantasy often mirror real-life struggles. And in those moments, the gaps in understanding feel smaller.

Nguyen explains in his author’s note that the story is about more than immigration or identity — it’s about “the quiet yearnings, the ambient heartaches, and the thousand other little indignities of feeling lost in your own tongue.”

“The format of a graphic novel offers a unique blend of visual storytelling and emotional depth,” Sundstrom said. “The illustrations create an accessible and engaging read for folks. They can connect over both the words on the page as well as the images.”

S.B. Reads has invited the community to examine the world from different points of view for nearly 23 years and is funded through the annual support of the Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation. The connection, engagement, and sheer love of reading drive the program, but the meticulously picked books follow a separate set of rules.

“This is my third year running the program,” Sundstrom said. “[The Magic Fish] had been recommended to us by staff members for several years, and the unique blend of visual storytelling and emotional depth present topics that I think are quite timely.”

The library is taking advantage of the novel’s layered storytelling and will be hosting multiple events centered around the themes that are well-suited to today’s conversations.

The program kicks off October 24 at the Library Plaza at 5 p.m., with a community art event with artist Veronica Sanchez, where attendees will help create a collaborative painting and enjoy Kin Bakeshop doughnuts.

But that’s just the first of many creative, hands-on workshops planned throughout the monthlong program — including a partnership with UCSB’s Vietnamese Student Association at the Montecito Library, an open-mic storytelling night at the Central Library, and a family event at the Eastside branch.

Print copies in English and Spanish will be available while supplies last at all library branches, and readers can also find e-books through their digital collection.

But what about an audiobook? Isn’t the whole point of a graphic novel the visual component?

“I was really curious what an audio version of a graphic novel would sound like, but it’s actually dramatized with sound effects and music,” Sundstrom said. “Also, a few different folks voice the characters, so it can be totally accessible for everyone.”

It’s about bringing families together, she explained. Whether it’s grabbing a free copy, joining a discussion, creating art, or simply reading the book, the themes in The Magic Fish transcend cultural boundaries.

“My favorite part of this job is partnering with the community and meeting all of these incredible and talented folks in town,” Sundstrom said. “We’re encouraging [families] to tell their stories, and really just bring them together.”

For the complete schedule of S.B. Reads events, see bit.ly/47dgqN0.