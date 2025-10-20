MCASB Supper Clubs Bring Artful Dining Experiences to Support the Museum

The Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara is spreading its cultural wings into some artful dining experiences this month when MCASB Supper Club presents two very special events.

First up, this week, on Wednesday, October 22 at 7 p.m. is Dia De Los Muertos x Diwali. This one night only collaboration celebrates 500 years of culinary exchange between Mexico and India, as well as two important cultural holidays. The festivities take place at Bibi Ji (1213 State Street, Ste. B) under the culinary guidance of Chef Bany Vargas (Zapotec, Oaxaca, Mexico), owner Alejandro Medina, and the Bibi Ji team.

Guests may book their preferred times directly on Open Table or purchase tickets online here, and they’ll receive an email to book a time slot — either 7 p.m., 7:15 p.m, or 7:30 p.m.

MCASB Supper Club on October 22 | Photo: Courtesy

MCASB Supper Club on October 29 | Photo: Courtesy

MCASB Supper Club on October 22 | Photo: Courtesy

Then on the following Wednesday, October 29 at 6 p.m., is a Kamayan feast at Mother Dough Bagels to celebrate the exhibition DJ Javier: San Milano Drive, currently on view at MCASB. Guests at this special evening will experience Kamayan, a Filipino dining tradition where food is served on banana leaves and enjoyed with your hands. Rooted in community and celebration, the feast begins with a ceremonial hand washing and unfolds as a shared meal of abundance, connection, and culture. Click here to purchase tickets for this unique celebration, which takes place at Mother Dough Bagels (604 Santa Barbara Street).

Both dinners are $250 each, and are fundraisers to benefit the nonprofit Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara. For more information, see mcasantabarbara.org.