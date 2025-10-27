Halloween week is upon us! Our sunny skies may belie the change of seasons, but come Friday, the trick-or-treaters will descend no matter what the weather. The spooky house shown above is from a past Halloween in Vancouver, British Columbia. Known as “The Monster House,” I’m not sure if its tricked-out facade would attract costumed kiddies or have them running for home! We will be giving out candy at the Milpas Street Trick-or-Treat event from 2-5 p.m. on Friday. Come by and say hi and help us spread the spooky spirit on this fun-for-all-ages holiday.



TODAY’S FEATURED OPEN HOUSE:

Credit: Gavin Palmer

If you know my taste in homes, you won’t be surprised to hear that I’m in love with this one, and I haven’t even visited yet. My friends Kit Peterson and Sue Irwin have listed 4891 Lookout Road in Painted Cave, and it’s open this Sunday from 1-3 p.m. for you to fall in love with it, too. Sue told me how impressed she has been with the tight-knit neighborly feel in Painted Cave. She says that the combination of privacy and supportive community — not to mention the views! — is great. The photo above doesn’t show the three-bedroom-two-bath home on almost an acre, nor the knotty pine cabinets in the kitchen or the wrap-around view decks. It’s close to tons of hiking trails and … did I mention the views??

If you do go, Sue shared the “safer, more relaxed” driving directions; rather than what your Google Maps might show you: “Rather than taking the winding, one-lane Painted Cave Rd., this easier alternative to get to the property only adds a few minutes: Take 154 to the top of San Marcos Pass, turn right on East Camino Cielo, then right again onto Painted Cave Rd. to the entrance of the community at Manzanita Rd. This leisurely 25-minute drive features views of not only the Pacific but also some peeks into the Santa Ynez Valley.” I’m all for the relaxed route. Thank you, Sue!



THIS WEEK’S COVER HOME:

Credit: Virtour Media

Lest you start thinking that Santa Barbara is only red-tiled roofs, let us introduce you to this stately Colonial-style home in a prime location — in the coveted upper East, just one property off State Street. As much as it looks like a single family home, 15 W. Padre Street is actually a duplex: 3000 square feet of living space with a wealth of possibilities: live in one unit and rent the other, create a multigenerational living set-up, or rent both units. There’s a lower three-bedroom-two-bath unit and a two-bedroom-one-bath unit plus a sunroom and fireplaces, bay windows, breakfast nooks, built-ins, and lots of my other favorite period details. It’s presented by one of the best mother-daughter real estate teams in town: Marie Sue Parsons and Stephanie Young, and offered at $2,699,000.



THIS WEEK’S OPEN HOUSE LISTINGS:



THIS WEEK’S ISSUE:



Take a look at this week’s cover story about the dynamic changes at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, and of course all the other news, arts, and entertainment info that we always serve up. Or dive straight into this week’s real estate section with articles on home renovations and renewable energy, plus tons of gorgeous homes to peruse. I’m visiting Seattle this weekend, so follow our real estate Instagram account where I’ll share my travels and whatever fun and frivolity I find through the raindrops. However you spend your Sunday, enjoy!