This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on May 10, 2026. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletter



One of the local houses that I’ve admired over the years is The Pagoda House, which sits on the corner of East Valerio, between Prospect and Grand Avenues. I was lucky enough to visit ten years ago, and write about my love affair with the house . I became friendly with the owner and purchased a couple of items from her estate sale that still grace my little cottage and remind me of her style. So when Zillow Gone Wild called out this Pagoda Boathouse on the shore of Lake Minnetonka , of course it caught my eye and my imagination. Turns out that the boathouse is part of an iconic, two-acre estate currently listed for sale at $5,495,000 that was featured on the cover of the book Boathouses of Lake Minnetonka.

Credit: Rohit Mendiratta



I miss Tondi Gelato . There, I said it. And I know I’m not the only one. When my favorite gelato shop — a perfect 15 minute walk from home — closed last fall, there were lines down the block its entire last week of business. I knew I would miss its fruity flavors and the friendly folks who worked behind the counter. They always had a smile for me and a pup cup for Scout. When I saw that raspberry pink is apparently the “it” color for summer decorating, I realized that I missed Tondi’s vibrant colors as well. Guava, mango, passionfruit, and, yes, raspberry pink. The names of the paint colors — Pink Flamingo, Framboise, Piggi’s Piggy Pink — are as fresh and fun as their hues. But you can’t taste ‘em. Unlike my favorite fruity vice, the experts admit that, when it comes to paint colors, there actually can be too much of a good thing: Designer Mimi Shin advises “I always suggest to a client who wants to explore using a color like raspberry to start with a room where you can close the door.” Unlike Tondi, whose open door I will always miss.

Credit: Sarah Sinclair



The purple canopies overhead and underfoot signal one of my favorite seasons in Santa Barbara: The jacarandas are in bloom! And while the jacaranda is one of our two official city trees, did you know that Santa Barbara also has an official city flower? The red hibiscus has been our designated city flower since 1967. My friend Carole and I discovered this and other facts that even us local gals were unaware of when we enjoyed the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara’s (AFSB) downtown walking tour last Saturday. We toured De la Guerra Plaza, the Presidio, El Paseo, and several surrounding blocks while our tour guide — the immensely knowledgeable storyteller Betsy J. Green — provided a colorful history. When Betsy is not busy writing her monthly Great House Detective column for our Independent real estate section, leading tours, or writing books, she shares her knowledge at public events. On May 28, as part of AFSB’s spring lecture series, she’ll present Discovering Your Home’s History, an interactive event with Q&A and “tips and tricks for becoming your own house detective.”

THIS WEEK’S COVER HOME:

Credit: Zach Brown



Oh my goodness, the home gracing our cover this week has completely blown my mind. The kitchen! That bathroom! The way that the landscaping blends the natural boulders and pathways. Sorry for the spoiler alerts. I encourage you to read the full description of this Mediterranean villa at 330 East Mountain Drive and enjoy all the photos as well. But I just couldn’t help sharing the details that leapt out at me — all the way down to the blooming succulents and the chicken coop. Of course, the location is an enviable plus as well — situated in the Montecito foothills, with views all the way to the ocean. Listed at $4,995,000 by Cole Robbins and Laura Drammer.

Credit: Gavin Palmer



I had a nostalgic Mother’s Day walk down memory lane last week when I visited the beautiful home for sale at 1421 Clearview Road. I lived on the 1800 block of Clearview way back when my sons — now both in their thirties — were born. It’s the neighborhood where they learned how to ride bikes, skateboard, and what trick-or-treating was all about. I’ve got a soft spot for the Westside, and yet, I had never been on this quiet cul-de-sac on the other end of Clearview. The sweet, Spanish-style home with a wisteria-laden balcony is a beauty. Read all about it here, and contact Kit Peterson to make it your own.

THIS WEEK’S OPEN HOUSES:

Visit some of the many open houses around town today: They’re all listed here.

THIS WEEK’S ISSUE:

If you haven’t picked up your print copy yet, here’s the full issue — both front and back. Check out all the weekend happenings in our community. Thanks for reading, and for making The Home Page part of your Sunday. Enjoy!