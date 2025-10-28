High Hopes for UCSB Men’s Basketball

Optimism abounds in Santa Barbara as the 2025-26 UCSB men’s basketball team features a roster that is brimming with talent.

In the modern era of college basketball, player retention is perhaps a bigger indicator of success than recruiting, and the Gauchos return a solid core of key contributors from last season.

“We’re just focused on our process and improving every single day,” said head coach Joe Pasternack. “Our first phase was to retain all of the players from last year’s roster that we could keep, and I thought we did a really good job with that.”

The return of starters Jason Fontenet and Colin Smith is a solid foundation. Fontenet started all 34 games last season, averaging 9.9 points per game. He scored in double figures 18 times and has been named to the All-Big West Preseason Team.

Smith struggled with injuries, but averaged 8.7 points per game and shot 43 percent from three-point range. With a 6′8″ frame and a natural ability to score from all three levels, he is capable of giving opposing defenses fits.

“They can score; they can rebound; they can defend,” said Pasternack. “They are two-way players.”

In addition, returners Koat Keat Tong, Evans Kipruto, and former four-star recruit Zion Sensley all have the ability to thrive in their roles.

The Big West Preseason Coach’s Poll has the Gauchos tabbed to finish second in the conference. Last season, UC Santa Barbara finished 21-13 overall and 11-9 in Big West Conference play.

Transfers Aiden Mahaney (UConn), Miro Little (Utah), Marvin McGhee IV (Cal State Bakersfield), and Hosana Kitenge (University of Louisiana) represent an infusion of high-level talent to the program.

The Gauchos have achieved eight consecutive winning seasons during head coach Joe Pasternak’s tenure. | Credit: Gary Kim

Mahaney began his career at St. Mary’s, where he was a two-time First Team All-WCC selection. He then moved on to back-to-back national champion UConn, where he saw action in 34 games.

Most notably, Mahaney has reached the NCAA Tournament three times and has assumed the role of vocal leader. He will have an opportunity to put up big numbers in Pasternack’s guard-friendly system.

“Three straight NCAA Tournaments ― that’s huge,” said Pasternack of Mahaney. “The experience, the winning, the leadership he adds gives us a boost.”

Little will join Mahaney in the back-court after gaining two years of Power 4 conference experience at Baylor and then Utah. He was a standout for the Finland national team at the Eurobasket tournament this summer, averaging 5.4 points and 4.6 assists in 20 minutes per game against many of the top players in the world.

Kitenge is a 6′8″ grad transfer from the University of Louisiana who averaged 11.9 points and 6.5 rebounds last season. If he can provide similar production at UCSB, it will go a long way toward replacing the production of Kenny Pohto, who exhausted his eligibility last season.

Freshman Michael Simcoe defends Kyle Haughy in practice | Credit: Gary Kim

Recruiting freshmen is no longer a given for many programs in the transfer portal era, but Pasternack is excited about his 2025 class of Luke Zuffelato, Michael Simcoe, and CJ Shaw.

“We have three buckets ― the returners, the freshmen, and the transfers,” Pasternack said. “The hard part is, you have to meld them, and it takes time. We will use November and December to get to know our team and get ready for conference play.”

Zuffelato is fresh off a standout career at Santa Barbara High School, during which he rewrote the record books and led the Dons to generational wins over powerhouses Sierra Canyon and Mater Dei.

Simcoe was a four-star recruit and McDonald’s All-American Nominee. He was an All-State selection in Arizona in 2024 and 2025.

Shaw was 2025 Gatorade Player of the Year in Nevada, a McDonald’s All-American Nominee and two-time state champion.

The Gauchos will open the season on Tuesday, November 4, against San Francisco State in the Thunderdome. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.